Re: Classy Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:10 pm
MikeyWire wrote:
Why we weren't in the market for Hardaker I'll never bloody know !!

Because our leader thinks we have better options at full back

I think he should take more water with his preferred spirit.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Classy Cas

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:13 am
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Cas played some sensational stuff last night......simply because they were allowed to.

Cas played some sensational stuff last week......simply because they were allowed to.

Cas played some sensational stuff against Leigh......simply because they were allowed to.

Are we spotting a recurring theme, here?

No wonder the Aussies walk through us, every time we play them. English players(and sides) are losing the art of tackling. Leeds were beyond pathetic, last night. As, at times, were we, last week. If you can't tackle, you'll get pulverised.

I watch RL to be entertained. Cas are entertaining me. They're being allowed to.

Instead of coaches pouring over video analysis for hours, maybe their time would be better spent in telling their charges how to tackle properly.

Just a thought.


Do you think all clubs are capable of playing so sensationally if allowed to? I'm not sure other teams have the same flair as Castleford are currently showing.

Re: Classy Cas

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:50 am
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Cas played some sensational stuff last night......simply because they were allowed to.

Cas played some sensational stuff last week......simply because they were allowed to.

Cas played some sensational stuff against Leigh......simply because they were allowed to.

Are we spotting a recurring theme, here?

No wonder the Aussies walk through us, every time we play them. English players(and sides) are losing the art of tackling. Leeds were beyond pathetic, last night. As, at times, were we, last week. If you can't tackle, you'll get pulverised.

I watch RL to be entertained. Cas are entertaining me. They're being allowed to.

Instead of coaches pouring over video analysis for hours, maybe their time would be better spent in telling their charges how to tackle properly.

Just a thought.



A bit over the top this and I think an over simplification. I've watched all Cas games and I think there is more to this than the tackling of Leigh/Wire/Leeds. They are showing better attacking skills than any side I can remember since Wigan when they had Edwards/Paul/Offiah etc. For once Sky are getting excited for a reason.

Re: Classy Cas

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:02 pm
Asgardian13 wrote:
Cas are, indeed an excellent side as I and others pointed out on the 'doom and gloom' thread here last week after we lost - by eight points - to them. Leeds lost by 56 points! Perhaps Wire 2017 are not completely hopeless after all.............................



Are Salford an excellent side too ?
