lefty goldblatt wrote: Cas played some sensational stuff last night......simply because they were allowed to.



Cas played some sensational stuff last week......simply because they were allowed to.



Cas played some sensational stuff against Leigh......simply because they were allowed to.



Are we spotting a recurring theme, here?



No wonder the Aussies walk through us, every time we play them. English players(and sides) are losing the art of tackling. Leeds were beyond pathetic, last night. As, at times, were we, last week. If you can't tackle, you'll get pulverised.



I watch RL to be entertained. Cas are entertaining me. They're being allowed to.



Instead of coaches pouring over video analysis for hours, maybe their time would be better spent in telling their charges how to tackle properly.



Just a thought.

A bit over the top this and I think an over simplification. I've watched all Cas games and I think there is more to this than the tackling of Leigh/Wire/Leeds. They are showing better attacking skills than any side I can remember since Wigan when they had Edwards/Paul/Offiah etc. For once Sky are getting excited for a reason.