|
Cas are, indeed an excellent side as I and others pointed out on the 'doom and gloom' thread here last week after we lost - by eight points - to them. Leeds lost by 56 points! Perhaps Wire 2017 are not completely hopeless after all.............................
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:29 am
fez1
Free-scoring winger
How dare you show a glint of possitivity on this forum !!
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:42 am
Asgardian13 wrote:
Cas are, indeed an excellent side as I and others pointed out on the 'doom and gloom' thread here last week after we lost - by eight points - to them. Leeds lost by 56 points! Perhaps Wire 2017 are not completely hopeless after all.............................
Well said,sir ! Good to see another unfashionable side doing well instead of the usual contenders.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:11 pm
moving on... wrote:
The lads playing well so far, some great stuff on show from him tonight but I'm not convinced by him just because he's the favourite player on the sky hype train. Certainly not an England Half IMO, goes missing and non-existent when the games locked in an even battle.
Is Gale not currently the England half already?
Is he not arguably the best English half in SL?
If the hat fits wear it.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:24 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Is Gale not currently the England half already?
Is he not arguably the best English half in SL?
If the hat fits wear it.
1) If we're going off the last 4 nations, no. could be one of many
2) I didn't say he wasn't. what I did say was that he goes missing and after watching him against NZ in the 4 nations I'm not convinced he's a test half, that's all.
3) We have a choice of: Gale, Brown, Sneyd, Williams, Smith, Widdop, Brough, Mellor, Myler. All of whom can play just as well, if not better than Gale if they play to their potential. and plenty there who have proven more consistent. (Except Myler... He really is utter dog poop.)
So I'm sorry if I'm not convinced by him just yet and I'm sorry if I'm not laughing and throwing pennies like the rest of the sky sports team do every time Gale's name is mentioned.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:57 pm
moving on... wrote:
1) If we're going off the last 4 nations, no. could be one of many
2) I didn't say he wasn't. what I did say was that he goes missing and after watching him against NZ in the 4 nations I'm not convinced he's a test half, that's all.
3) We have a choice of: Gale, Brown, Sneyd, Williams, Smith, Widdop, Brough, Mellor, Myler. All of whom can play just as well, if not better than Gale if they play to their potential. and plenty there who have proven more consistent. (Except Myler... He really is utter dog poop.)
So I'm sorry if I'm not convinced by him just yet and I'm sorry if I'm not laughing and throwing pennies like the rest of the sky sports team do every time Gale's name is mentioned.
Spot on this, without question at club level he has been on form for 2/3 seasons. His international performances were way off the mark.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:00 pm
Gale pulls all the strings with Cas and he'll have a huge involvement in their training sessions. They have so many set plays which have been practised to perfection. That degree of co-ordination is not going to happen with an international team.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:12 pm
Ganson's Optician wrote:
A thread almost identical to this popped up this time three years ago, almost to the day, when Cas beat Wigan at home. It'll be over by Easter, they said. That year they reached Wembley and narrowly missed out on finishing top of the league.
So they won nothing then, correct?
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:16 pm
Cas played some sensational stuff last night......simply because they were allowed to.
Cas played some sensational stuff last week......simply because they were allowed to.
Cas played some sensational stuff against Leigh......simply because they were allowed to.
Are we spotting a recurring theme, here?
No wonder the Aussies walk through us, every time we play them. English players(and sides) are losing the art of tackling. Leeds were beyond pathetic, last night. As, at times, were we, last week. If you can't tackle, you'll get pulverised.
I watch RL to be entertained. Cas are entertaining me. They're being allowed to.
Instead of coaches pouring over video analysis for hours, maybe their time would be better spent in telling their charges how to tackle properly.
Just a thought.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:34 pm
Why we weren't in the market for Hardaker I'll never bloody know !!
