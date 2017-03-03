rubber duckie wrote: Is Gale not currently the England half already?

Is he not arguably the best English half in SL?

If the hat fits wear it.

1) If we're going off the last 4 nations, no. could be one of many2) I didn't say he wasn't. what I did say was that he goes missing and after watching him against NZ in the 4 nations I'm not convinced he's a test half, that's all.3) We have a choice of: Gale, Brown, Sneyd, Williams, Smith, Widdop, Brough, Mellor, Myler. All of whom can play just as well, if not better than Gale if they play to their potential. and plenty there who have proven more consistent. (Except Myler... He really is utter dog poop.)So I'm sorry if I'm not convinced by him just yet and I'm sorry if I'm not laughing and throwing pennies like the rest of the sky sports team do every time Gale's name is mentioned.