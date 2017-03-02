Ah, the flavour of the month. Sounds like the Sky lads have got a new favourite to get all giddy about and continually tell us how great they are.



So they've beaten newly promoted Leigh, an off form and out of sorts Warrington a week after the Brisbane match and have smashed a weakened Leeds team who even when full strength are bang average.



Hats off to them for a great start and for playing an exciting, expansive brand of rugby; the way it should be played in my view, but I'd be very surprised if it lasted.



We'll still finish above them.