WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Classy Cas

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Classy Cas

 
Post a reply

Re: Classy Cas

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:31 pm
TrevorGrice Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:52 pm
Posts: 2
Reminds me of Warrington 2011.

Re: Classy Cas

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:36 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5128
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
we put fifty odd on Leeds at home Last year........Gene Ormsby scored a brace......

I'm not sure what the fuss is about......
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Classy Cas

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:36 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 283
Location: Manchester
ratticusfinch wrote:
They're doing well. They can get giddy if they're playing like that in round 30. We'll finish higher.

I doubt that, I think the top 2 will be Cas and Wigan
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Classy Cas

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:46 pm
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 100
Ah, the flavour of the month. Sounds like the Sky lads have got a new favourite to get all giddy about and continually tell us how great they are.

So they've beaten newly promoted Leigh, an off form and out of sorts Warrington a week after the Brisbane match and have smashed a weakened Leeds team who even when full strength are bang average.

Hats off to them for a great start and for playing an exciting, expansive brand of rugby; the way it should be played in my view, but I'd be very surprised if it lasted.

We'll still finish above them.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90

Re: Classy Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:00 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8327
Be interesting to see if McD gets 8 years to win his next GF, or 5 years to win anything.

Re: Classy Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:37 am
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3538
Location: M62 Corridor
A thread almost identical to this popped up this time three years ago, almost to the day, when Cas beat Wigan at home. It'll be over by Easter, they said. That year they reached Wembley and narrowly missed out on finishing top of the league.
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: Classy Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:42 am
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13929
Location: NFL playoffs
Leeds might move to get Powell back which would make McDermott available to us.

If Smith doesn't win the GF this year would it be worth bringing McDermott in...he has a record of 3 from 3 in GFs.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Classy Cas

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:35 am
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 527
Cas are superb. Gale is the king with McMeeken close behind. They are playing with such confidence and it's very good for the game. The only thing that could upset 'em would be a Gale injury. You've got to compare them with that turgid stuff that Wigan played last year to win Super League. The back door move on the left (which they use repeatedly) with Dorn & Solomona has simply been replaced with Hardaker and Eden ... with Gale (of course) the feeder. Wonderful rugby.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Builth Wells Wire, Fatbelly, Ganson's Optician, Johnkendal, lister, MikeyWire, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, Warrington Wolf, Wolf Hall and 170 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,528,3662,13375,8084,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNE
TV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTS
TV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
v
TOULOUSE  














c}