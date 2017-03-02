|
Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:52 pm
Posts: 2
Reminds me of Warrington 2011.
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:36 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5128
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
we put fifty odd on Leeds at home Last year........Gene Ormsby scored a brace......
I'm not sure what the fuss is about......
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:36 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 283
Location: Manchester
ratticusfinch wrote:
They're doing well. They can get giddy if they're playing like that in round 30. We'll finish higher.
I doubt that, I think the top 2 will be Cas and Wigan
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:46 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 100
Ah, the flavour of the month. Sounds like the Sky lads have got a new favourite to get all giddy about and continually tell us how great they are.
So they've beaten newly promoted Leigh, an off form and out of sorts Warrington a week after the Brisbane match and have smashed a weakened Leeds team who even when full strength are bang average.
Hats off to them for a great start and for playing an exciting, expansive brand of rugby; the way it should be played in my view, but I'd be very surprised if it lasted.
We'll still finish above them.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:00 am
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8327
Be interesting to see if McD gets 8 years to win his next GF, or 5 years to win anything.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:37 am
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3538
Location: M62 Corridor
A thread almost identical to this popped up this time three years ago, almost to the day, when Cas beat Wigan at home. It'll be over by Easter, they said. That year they reached Wembley and narrowly missed out on finishing top of the league.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:42 am
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13929
Location: NFL playoffs
Leeds might move to get Powell back which would make McDermott available to us.
If Smith doesn't win the GF this year would it be worth bringing McDermott in...he has a record of 3 from 3 in GFs.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:35 am
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 527
Cas are superb. Gale is the king with McMeeken close behind. They are playing with such confidence and it's very good for the game. The only thing that could upset 'em would be a Gale injury. You've got to compare them with that turgid stuff that Wigan played last year to win Super League. The back door move on the left (which they use repeatedly) with Dorn & Solomona has simply been replaced with Hardaker and Eden ... with Gale (of course) the feeder. Wonderful rugby.
