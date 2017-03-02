Ah, the flavour of the month. Sounds like the Sky lads have got a new favourite to get all giddy about and continually tell us how great they are.
So they've beaten newly promoted Leigh, an off form and out of sorts Warrington a week after the Brisbane match and have smashed a weakened Leeds team who even when full strength are bang average.
Hats off to them for a great start and for playing an exciting, expansive brand of rugby; the way it should be played in my view, but I'd be very surprised if it lasted.
We'll still finish above them.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90