Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:40 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2922
SmokeyTA wrote:
What is it with all Leigh fans? Is there a rivalry here no-one told us about?
..Its on SKY..Totally neutral like Phil Clarke..
Image

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:41 pm
craigizzard
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3693
Bullseye wrote:
Looks like my prediction for Leeds to scrape into the top 8 was a bit wide of the mark.


There's a lot of bad teams in this league. Leeds, under the current coach, will get battered by Cas,Wire, Wigan, Catalans, beaten by Hull, but have a fair chance against the rest.

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:43 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26183
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
With a new coach and a change of attitude perhaps.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:44 pm
son of headingley
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 235
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
SmokeyTA wrote:
This performance is worse than anything last year.


Quibbling about semantics and subjective opinions. You know, as well as I, that there were many dire performances last year.

SmokeyTA wrote:
McDermott is the most successful coach we have ever had, he isnt missing tackles, dropping off tackles, shooting out of the line. If McDermott has run his course, he deserved to at least go out with his players running through walls not laying down.


No, BMD isn't missing tackles, isn't dropping off tackles, nor, indeed, shooting out of the line.
However, BMD IS charged with finding a way to unleash possibly the most talented back line in SL. He IS charged with coming up with set plays in general play (not one-out for 5 tackles). He IS charged with coming up with a defensive system that is capable of nullifying the specific opposition they are playing. He IS charged with having an array of imaginative 5th tackle plays near the opponent's line. He IS charged with motivating his players so that they take the field ready to take on the opposition. He IS charged with utilising his substitutes appropriately (not a problem this evening).
If he has done all of the above satisfactorily, then he still most definitely needs sacking, because he clearly cannot communicate effectively with his squad.

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:44 pm
son of headingley
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 235
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
SmokeyTA wrote:
This performance is worse than anything last year.


Quibbling about semantics and subjective opinions. You know, as well as I, that there were many dire performances last year.

SmokeyTA wrote:
McDermott is the most successful coach we have ever had, he isnt missing tackles, dropping off tackles, shooting out of the line. If McDermott has run his course, he deserved to at least go out with his players running through walls not laying down.


No, BMD isn't missing tackles, isn't dropping off tackles, nor, indeed, shooting out of the line.
However, BMD IS charged with finding a way to unleash possibly the most talented back line in SL. He IS charged with coming up with set plays in general play (not one-out for 5 tackles). He IS charged with coming up with a defensive system that is capable of nullifying the specific opposition they are playing. He IS charged with having an array of imaginative 5th tackle plays near the opponent's line. He IS charged with motivating his players so that they take the field ready to take on the opposition. He IS charged with utilising his substitutes appropriately (not a problem this evening).
If he has done all of the above satisfactorily, then he still most definitely needs sacking, because he clearly cannot communicate effectively with his squad.

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:46 pm
craigizzard
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3693
Bullseye wrote:
With a new coach and a change of attitude perhaps.


I would much, much rather have your current coach than ours. You can have a few players for him, if you like.

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:47 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26183
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Leeds certainly look like a side that needs a new coach and a bit of a shake up.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:48 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4803
Location: Hill Valley
Please Mac, have some dignity and walk away now is all i can say time is well and truly up.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:48 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1631
Location: Happy Valley
son of headingley wrote:
Quibbling about semantics and subjective opinions. You know, as well as I, that there were many dire performances last year.

No, BMD isn't missing tackles, isn't dropping off tackles, nor, indeed, shooting out of the line.
However, BMD IS charged with finding a way to unleash possibly the most talented back line in SL.


3 years ago maybe, they still have potential but I don't think they can back up that claim at the moment

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:49 pm
craigizzard
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3693
How many assists for Hardaker? More than his entire Leeds career?

Meanwhile, I don't think our fullback has joined the attacking line once. #coaching
