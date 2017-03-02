SmokeyTA wrote: This performance is worse than anything last year.

SmokeyTA wrote: McDermott is the most successful coach we have ever had, he isnt missing tackles, dropping off tackles, shooting out of the line. If McDermott has run his course, he deserved to at least go out with his players running through walls not laying down.

Quibbling about semantics and subjective opinions. You know, as well as I, that there were many dire performances last year.No, BMD isn't missing tackles, isn't dropping off tackles, nor, indeed, shooting out of the line.However, BMD IS charged with finding a way to unleash possibly the most talented back line in SL. He IS charged with coming up with set plays in general play (not one-out for 5 tackles). He IS charged with coming up with a defensive system that is capable of nullifying the specific opposition they are playing. He IS charged with having an array of imaginative 5th tackle plays near the opponent's line. He IS charged with motivating his players so that they take the field ready to take on the opposition. He IS charged with utilising his substitutes appropriately (not a problem this evening).If he has done all of the above satisfactorily, then he still most definitely needs sacking, because he clearly cannot communicate effectively with his squad.