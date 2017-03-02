|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2922
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
What is it with all Leigh fans? Is there a rivalry here no-one told us about?
..Its on SKY..Totally neutral like Phil Clarke..
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:41 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3693
|
Bullseye wrote:
Looks like my prediction for Leeds to scrape into the top 8 was a bit wide of the mark.
There's a lot of bad teams in this league. Leeds, under the current coach, will get battered by Cas,Wire, Wigan, Catalans, beaten by Hull, but have a fair chance against the rest.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26183
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
With a new coach and a change of attitude perhaps.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:44 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 235
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
This performance is worse than anything last year.
Quibbling about semantics and subjective opinions. You know, as well as I, that there were many dire performances last year.
SmokeyTA wrote:
McDermott is the most successful coach we have ever had, he isnt missing tackles, dropping off tackles, shooting out of the line. If McDermott has run his course, he deserved to at least go out with his players running through walls not laying down.
No, BMD isn't missing tackles, isn't dropping off tackles, nor, indeed, shooting out of the line.
However, BMD IS charged with finding a way to unleash possibly the most talented back line in SL. He IS charged with coming up with set plays in general play (not one-out for 5 tackles). He IS charged with coming up with a defensive system that is capable of nullifying the specific opposition they are playing. He IS charged with having an array of imaginative 5th tackle plays near the opponent's line. He IS charged with motivating his players so that they take the field ready to take on the opposition. He IS charged with utilising his substitutes appropriately (not a problem this evening).
If he has done all of the above satisfactorily, then he still most definitely needs sacking, because he clearly cannot communicate effectively with his squad.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:44 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 235
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
This performance is worse than anything last year.
Quibbling about semantics and subjective opinions. You know, as well as I, that there were many dire performances last year.
SmokeyTA wrote:
McDermott is the most successful coach we have ever had, he isnt missing tackles, dropping off tackles, shooting out of the line. If McDermott has run his course, he deserved to at least go out with his players running through walls not laying down.
No, BMD isn't missing tackles, isn't dropping off tackles, nor, indeed, shooting out of the line.
However, BMD IS charged with finding a way to unleash possibly the most talented back line in SL. He IS charged with coming up with set plays in general play (not one-out for 5 tackles). He IS charged with coming up with a defensive system that is capable of nullifying the specific opposition they are playing. He IS charged with having an array of imaginative 5th tackle plays near the opponent's line. He IS charged with motivating his players so that they take the field ready to take on the opposition. He IS charged with utilising his substitutes appropriately (not a problem this evening).
If he has done all of the above satisfactorily, then he still most definitely needs sacking, because he clearly cannot communicate effectively with his squad.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3693
|
Bullseye wrote:
With a new coach and a change of attitude perhaps.
I would much, much rather have your current coach than ours. You can have a few players for him, if you like.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:47 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26183
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Leeds certainly look like a side that needs a new coach and a bit of a shake up.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:48 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4803
Location: Hill Valley
|
Please Mac, have some dignity and walk away now is all i can say time is well and truly up.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:48 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1631
Location: Happy Valley
|
son of headingley wrote:
Quibbling about semantics and subjective opinions. You know, as well as I, that there were many dire performances last year.
No, BMD isn't missing tackles, isn't dropping off tackles, nor, indeed, shooting out of the line.
However, BMD IS charged with finding a way to unleash possibly the most talented back line in SL.
3 years ago maybe, they still have potential but I don't think they can back up that claim at the moment
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3693
|
How many assists for Hardaker? More than his entire Leeds career?
Meanwhile, I don't think our fullback has joined the attacking line once. #coaching
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, atomic, Bad Leg Strikes, Barrie's Glass Eye, bazdev, Bets'y Bulls, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Budgiezilla, Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, Bullsmad, CHEADLE LEYTHER, cheekydiddles, Cherry_Warrior, Chestnutrhino, cocker, craigizzard, Edinburgh Warrior, Fallon, Ferdy, FGB, Fieldheadrhino, gary numan, goodways sore chops, Google Adsense [Bot], Higgin34, Hopie, HRS Rhino, Iamlegend, Itchy Arsenal, Jake the Peg, Kevin Turvey, King Street Cat, Kiyan, krisleeds, leedsnsouths, Mark_W, Maverick Rhino, Moonshine, moxi1, pie.warrior, recall, redeverready, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Seth, settle rhino, Sherbert Dip, Singing Warrior, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, southyorksdave, steadygetyerboots-on, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, tenerifeRhino, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, tomlufc, trevskijones, Tron, Walter Neff, WF Rhino and 922 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}