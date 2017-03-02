WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - garbage

garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:22 pm
no quality
no tactics
no shape
no structure
no attacking shape
no attacking move
defence shambolic

massive changes needed and soon
its embarressing

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:26 pm
Awful coaching.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:27 pm
you're wrong fgb

there is no coaching

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:28 pm
FFS This is shambolic
Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:31 pm
Try giving credit where its due..You're outclassed.Nowt do with the coaching Powell has been building this for four years.He's going forward,Leeds are going..
Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:32 pm
This is woeful, no leadership or inspiration. No individual brilliance should mean we revert to structure, but that is sadly lacking.

This looks just like last season.
Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:33 pm
course its coaching. cas are full of average players who powell has coached brilliantly.
leeds on the other hand.....

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:34 pm
Have we done any work in training this week at all?!?!?!? Cas are scoring through the simple structure they use every week and we haven't solved it once.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:35 pm
batleyrhino wrote:
This is woeful, no leadership or inspiration. No individual brilliance should mean we revert to structure, but that is sadly lacking.

This looks just like last season.


Never get brilliance against that line speed..
Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:37 pm
Obviously, like the wiser people on this message board said, Briscoe was the problem.
c}