|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19679
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
no quality
no tactics
no shape
no structure
no attacking shape
no attacking move
defence shambolic
massive changes needed and soon
its embarressing
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:26 pm
|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 339
|
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:27 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19679
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
you're wrong fgb
there is no coaching
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:28 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4800
Location: Hill Valley
|
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2918
|
Try giving credit where its due..You're outclassed.Nowt do with the coaching Powell has been building this for four years.He's going forward,Leeds are going..
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:32 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6167
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
|
This is woeful, no leadership or inspiration. No individual brilliance should mean we revert to structure, but that is sadly lacking.
This looks just like last season.
|
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19679
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
course its coaching. cas are full of average players who powell has coached brilliantly.
leeds on the other hand.....
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:34 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1007
|
Have we done any work in training this week at all?!?!?!? Cas are scoring through the simple structure they use every week and we haven't solved it once.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:35 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2918
|
batleyrhino wrote:
This is woeful, no leadership or inspiration. No individual brilliance should mean we revert to structure, but that is sadly lacking.
This looks just like last season.
Never get brilliance against that line speed..
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:37 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3687
|
Obviously, like the wiser people on this message board said, Briscoe was the problem.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Biff Tannen, Bullsmad, craigizzard, dboy, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, ernest shackleton, Ferdy, FGB, finglas, FoxyRhino, Google Adsense [Bot], Hopie, Keef Jr, Kernel, Kiyan, leedsnsouths, Maverick Rhino, recall, rodhutch, rollin thunder, ScottyWire, Seth, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, tenerifeRhino, tomlufc, Tron, WF Rhino and 489 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}