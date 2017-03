RAB-2411 wrote: Why did it fall through? Is it completely off the cards now?

It fell through because Huddersfield need him. He played for them in the last game. Jermaine McGillvary has gone down with an injury that puts him out 6-8 weeks I believe, and now Gaskell is out too who's been playing at fullback. Jake Mamo hasn't yet played a game for them. Once they're all back, he may become available again, but at the moment they need him themselves.