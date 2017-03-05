Couldn't listen on the radio but looking on twitter looked like we kept dropping a huge amount of ball again. 30 point loss isn't too bad. Don't think many teams will take any points from London at home this year
Only going off the twitter feed so probably best to wait on something official. Campbell was down right at the end and one of the forwards earlier in the game, got taken off but couldn't tell if he came back on.
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm Posts: 3026 Location: Bradford
jockabull wrote:
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm Posts: 2901 Location: Shipley, Bradford
jockabull wrote:
Magrin went off. Larroyer also passed a head test during the game but that may need looking at still. Smith went off too. Possibly down to lacking match fitness?
