WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net London

 
Post a reply

Re: London

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:22 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2179
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
London go in again. And Mick Gledhill swears on live radio haha.

London 24
Bradford 6


I missed that although I did hear him apologise later. What did he say?

Re: London

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:30 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2900
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
I missed that although I did hear him apologise later. What did he say?


Sh*t. Was pretty funny tbf.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: London

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:58 pm
jockabull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Nov 25, 2010 4:12 pm
Posts: 881
More worrying for the long term it sounded like there were a number of injuries.

Re: London

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:17 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 897
Location: Waiting
jockabull wrote:
More worrying for the long term it sounded like there were a number of injuries.

Who picked up the injuries?

Re: London

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:20 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4323
Couldn't listen on the radio but looking on twitter looked like we kept dropping a huge amount of ball again. 30 point loss isn't too bad. Don't think many teams will take any points from London at home this year
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bendybulls, bitterundtwistedbull, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, colly226, Dannyboywt, dddooommm, djhudds, eddievan, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Jabebby, jockabull, LU2, MDF3, Paddyfc, pie.warrior, RickyF1, rlbet, roger daly, RoyBoy29, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, The Devil's Advocate, vbfg, zapperbull and 351 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,0992,01675,8144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
26-22
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
12-20
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
40-12
HEMEL  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
42-12
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
BATLEY
22-18
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
50-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
...Postponed
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
FEATHERSTONE
9-10
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
KEIGHLEY
50-8
CELTIC  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
SOUTH WALES
6-27
WHITEHAVEN  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
26-4
COVENTY  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
10-6
GLOUC  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
20-24
NEWCASTLE  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
10-12
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  














c}