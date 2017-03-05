|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2899
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Barthau breaks and offloads to Pitts who puts Kear over in the corner. Sammut converts.
London 12
Bradford 0
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:32 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2939
|
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:33 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2939
|
Dumb error sees the Bulls lose the ball and London go and score.
London 18 Bradford 6
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:45 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2899
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
London go in again. And Mick Gledhill swears on live radio haha.
London 24
Bradford 6
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:45 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26186
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Not going well by the sounds of it.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:47 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2939
|
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:51 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2939
|
London in again and that's pretty much game over.
London 30 Bradford 6
Half time
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:52 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 896
Location: Waiting
|
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:01 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 316
Location: Depends whose asking
|
We always knew we were gonna lose this one, we just nee to limit the damage in the second half.
Not many teams are gonna win at Broncos ground
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:01 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 881
|
dddooommm wrote:
London in again and that's pretty much game over.
London 30 Bradford 6
Half time
Game time needed for a new team. Not fun taking your lumps but the opportunity to learn together is still precious even when the two points are beyond you. This (rather than the KR game) was always going to be the yardstick for where the phoenix team are. Chins up. Go get 'em.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, Budgiezilla, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Dannyboywt, dddooommm, debaser, eddievan, Google [Bot], Jabebby, MDF3, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, pie.warrior, RickyF1, roger daly, roofaldo2, Smack him Jimmy, Stul, tackler thommo, tikkabull, Traffic, vbfg, Yahoo [Bot], zapperbull and 306 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}