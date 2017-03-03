WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net London

 
Post a reply

Re: London

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:22 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7374
A decent game to be missing a few players to be fair.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: London

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:54 am
Ewwenorfolk User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2006 8:42 pm
Posts: 11953
Bull Mania wrote:
I think this is a free swing for us. No one expects us to get any points and if we lose, it won't effect our season massively as its not a game we have marked down as a possible victory.

There is a little feeling that we could pull off an upset. The lads will be confident after 2 good victories. Our star man Ethan Ryan will feel he can beat anyone right now. The London pitch will suit him and Macani. Oakes and Bentley are getting better and better. Keyes/Thomas half back pairing could go well for us. I would give Pryce a rest for this game and see how Smith goes at FB.


Have to disagree about Macani, only early days but I haven't seen much from him yet for him to keep Caro out once fit.

Hopefully he will make me eat my words with a hat trick against London!!

Re: London

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:59 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2172
Location: No longer Bradford
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
Have to disagree about Macani, only early days but I haven't seen much from him yet for him to keep Caro out once fit.

Hopefully he will make me eat my words with a hat trick against London!!


I agree. Agree also on wanting him to prove me wrong, but I'm not expecting it.

In fairness to him, I don't think it's helped by being outside Mendeika who I think has been very poor so far this season. Totally overshadowed by the superb combination on the other side of Oakes & Ryan. But even with ball in hand, Macani has done very little so far, and his defence has me worried most games.

Caro isn't great defensively either, but he's certainly no worse, and I think offers more in attack than Iliess has.


As far as London game goes, I agree it's a free shot. I'm expecting nothing at all out of it except maybe a bit of a kicking, so anything we do get is a bonus.

Re: London

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:10 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3023
Location: Bradford
Macani's problem in defence is that almost always comes inside, which tells me that he doesn't really trust Mendeika to defend. As a result a long pass will invariably leave us wide open down that side.

We haven't really got anyone else right now though for the centres. Presumably we'll need Smith to play in the halves or at full back on Sunday. Is Campbell an option for centre? (Although he looks like he's completely out of favour for some reason)

Re: London

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:15 am
broadybull87 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2361
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Need to start quickly, we've been sluggish in a few games but managed to turn it around (apart from Toulouse when it went the other way), if we fall behind to london we will only fall further, hit them hard and fast in the opening 10-20mins and set our stall out earlier.

Thomas/Keyes should go well for us now we have a reasonably good pack, give Pryce a break if not 100%, agree its not make or break but we need some confidence going into the games before Easter which will define where we are as a team and give us hope of staying up.

When we last had Mendeika in the team he was woeful think it was our 1st season down, they dont seem to link well together, would caro/maccani as a partnership suit us better do you think?
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: London

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:27 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9162
Location: Bradbados
Caro can certainly pass a ball, and both are big lads and have terrific pace, so a Caro/Maccani partnership might well be an option. I'd certainly give it a go, as I'd agree that Mendeika, whilst he's been steady away, certainly isn't breaking any pots.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: London

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:18 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3023
Location: Bradford
Image

Re: London

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:39 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2172
Location: No longer Bradford
You would expect:
Thomas
Macani
Mendeika
Oakes
Ryan
L Smith
Keyes
Roche
Moore
Magrin
Larroyer
Bentley
Jordan-Roberts
SUBS
Kirk
Murray
Halafihi
Oledzki

Unless Smith isn't match fit, in which case I'd think Thomas at 6 with Campbell at fullback.

Re: London

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:52 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2890
Location: Shipley, Bradford
From that I'd personally go with:

19. Johnny Campbell
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
1. Lee Smith
5. Iliess Macani
14. Oscar Thomas
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
20. James Bentley
16. Kevin Larroyer
11. Colton Roche

17. Ross Peltier
22. Daniel Murray
26. Vila Halafihi or 30. Josh Jordan-Roberts
31. Mikolaj Oledzki

Although I'd expect this:

Thomas, Ryan, Oakes, Mendeika, Macani, Smith, Keyes, Roche, Moore, Magrin, Larroyer, Bentley, JJR.

Kirk, Murray, Oledzki, Halafihi.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Bendybulls, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullseye, Cookie, Creedy Bull, HamsterChops, iseeyoujerryjerry, jockabull, martinwildbull, Nothus, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, Peregrine, RickyF1, ridlerbull, ruraljuror, Stockwell & Smales and 268 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,528,6912,25475,8084,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
6-12
MELBOURNE
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
18-34
WESTS
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH
  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
v
TOULOUSE  














c}