Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
A decent game to be missing a few players to be fair.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:54 am
Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2006 8:42 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
I think this is a free swing for us. No one expects us to get any points and if we lose, it won't effect our season massively as its not a game we have marked down as a possible victory.
There is a little feeling that we could pull off an upset. The lads will be confident after 2 good victories. Our star man Ethan Ryan will feel he can beat anyone right now. The London pitch will suit him and Macani. Oakes and Bentley are getting better and better. Keyes/Thomas half back pairing could go well for us. I would give Pryce a rest for this game and see how Smith goes at FB.
Have to disagree about Macani, only early days but I haven't seen much from him yet for him to keep Caro out once fit.
Hopefully he will make me eat my words with a hat trick against London!!
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:59 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
Have to disagree about Macani, only early days but I haven't seen much from him yet for him to keep Caro out once fit.
Hopefully he will make me eat my words with a hat trick against London!!
I agree. Agree also on wanting him to prove me wrong, but I'm not expecting it.
In fairness to him, I don't think it's helped by being outside Mendeika who I think has been very poor so far this season. Totally overshadowed by the superb combination on the other side of Oakes & Ryan. But even with ball in hand, Macani has done very little so far, and his defence has me worried most games.
Caro isn't great defensively either, but he's certainly no worse, and I think offers more in attack than Iliess has.
As far as London game goes, I agree it's a free shot. I'm expecting nothing at all out of it except maybe a bit of a kicking, so anything we do get is a bonus.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:10 am
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Macani's problem in defence is that almost always comes inside, which tells me that he doesn't really trust Mendeika to defend. As a result a long pass will invariably leave us wide open down that side.
We haven't really got anyone else right now though for the centres. Presumably we'll need Smith to play in the halves or at full back on Sunday. Is Campbell an option for centre? (Although he looks like he's completely out of favour for some reason)
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:15 am
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Need to start quickly, we've been sluggish in a few games but managed to turn it around (apart from Toulouse when it went the other way), if we fall behind to london we will only fall further, hit them hard and fast in the opening 10-20mins and set our stall out earlier.
Thomas/Keyes should go well for us now we have a reasonably good pack, give Pryce a break if not 100%, agree its not make or break but we need some confidence going into the games before Easter which will define where we are as a team and give us hope of staying up.
When we last had Mendeika in the team he was woeful think it was our 1st season down, they dont seem to link well together, would caro/maccani as a partnership suit us better do you think?
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:27 am
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Caro can certainly pass a ball, and both are big lads and have terrific pace, so a Caro/Maccani partnership might well be an option. I'd certainly give it a go, as I'd agree that Mendeika, whilst he's been steady away, certainly isn't breaking any pots.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:18 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:39 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
You would expect:
Thomas
Macani
Mendeika
Oakes
Ryan
L Smith
Keyes
Roche
Moore
Magrin
Larroyer
Bentley
Jordan-Roberts
SUBS
Kirk
Murray
Halafihi
Oledzki
Unless Smith isn't match fit, in which case I'd think Thomas at 6 with Campbell at fullback.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:52 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
From that I'd personally go with:
19. Johnny Campbell
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
1. Lee Smith
5. Iliess Macani
14. Oscar Thomas
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
20. James Bentley
16. Kevin Larroyer
11. Colton Roche
17. Ross Peltier
22. Daniel Murray
26. Vila Halafihi or 30. Josh Jordan-Roberts
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
Although I'd expect this:
Thomas, Ryan, Oakes, Mendeika, Macani, Smith, Keyes, Roche, Moore, Magrin, Larroyer, Bentley, JJR.
Kirk, Murray, Oledzki, Halafihi.
