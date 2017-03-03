WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London

Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net London

 
Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:22 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7374
A decent game to be missing a few players to be fair.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:54 am
Ewwenorfolk
Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2006 8:42 pm
Posts: 11953
Bull Mania wrote:
I think this is a free swing for us. No one expects us to get any points and if we lose, it won't effect our season massively as its not a game we have marked down as a possible victory.

There is a little feeling that we could pull off an upset. The lads will be confident after 2 good victories. Our star man Ethan Ryan will feel he can beat anyone right now. The London pitch will suit him and Macani. Oakes and Bentley are getting better and better. Keyes/Thomas half back pairing could go well for us. I would give Pryce a rest for this game and see how Smith goes at FB.


Have to disagree about Macani, only early days but I haven't seen much from him yet for him to keep Caro out once fit.

Hopefully he will make me eat my words with a hat trick against London!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:59 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2171
Location: No longer Bradford
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
Have to disagree about Macani, only early days but I haven't seen much from him yet for him to keep Caro out once fit.

Hopefully he will make me eat my words with a hat trick against London!!


I agree. Agree also on wanting him to prove me wrong, but I'm not expecting it.

In fairness to him, I don't think it's helped by being outside Mendeika who I think has been very poor so far this season. Totally overshadowed by the superb combination on the other side of Oakes & Ryan. But even with ball in hand, Macani has done very little so far, and his defence has me worried most games.

Caro isn't great defensively either, but he's certainly no worse, and I think offers more in attack than Iliess has.


As far as London game goes, I agree it's a free shot. I'm expecting nothing at all out of it except maybe a bit of a kicking, so anything we do get is a bonus.
