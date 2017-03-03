Ewwenorfolk wrote:
Have to disagree about Macani, only early days but I haven't seen much from him yet for him to keep Caro out once fit.
Hopefully he will make me eat my words with a hat trick against London!!
I agree. Agree also on wanting him to prove me wrong, but I'm not expecting it.
In fairness to him, I don't think it's helped by being outside Mendeika who I think has been very poor so far this season. Totally overshadowed by the superb combination on the other side of Oakes & Ryan. But even with ball in hand, Macani has done very little so far, and his defence has me worried most games.
Caro isn't great defensively either, but he's certainly no worse, and I think offers more in attack than Iliess has.
As far as London game goes, I agree it's a free shot. I'm expecting nothing at all out of it except maybe a bit of a kicking, so anything we do get is a bonus.
