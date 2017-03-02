Not sure you'll get much advantage from the pitch as the Bulls train regularly on one.



The players missing though are another matter as, I guess, the Broncos will have more depth than us (it would be hard to have less, to be honest). From our POV, London is not a fixture we would have expected to get any points from, so if we get a decent performance from the youngsters and don't come out with injuries, I expect most would be happy. Better to have players back for the game next week, IMO when the two points are, maybe, a little more likely to be obtained.