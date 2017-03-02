I see the next four games after this one as massive. We can win all four of them with a bit of luck. I would put Smith in at FB with Thomas moving into the halves on Sunday. I don't expect to win this game and would put Leon in cotton wool for those games we can seriously expect to win. We desperately need 2-3 more good signings - not loans. I am starting to wonder if there is a problem with getting a permit for Phoenix. He would have been ideal this weekend.
Bullseye wrote:
Unless Lilley gets left on the bench.
I'm not sure, but I think I've seen somewhere before that there's a rule saying someone can't play for two teams in one week? Or is that just a Dual Reg thing so doesn't apply to loans? Not sure, can't even remember where I read it. Regardless, I'd be amazed for him to be playing for us on Sunday.
the visa issue is to do with Bulls struggling to get a bank account I believe
