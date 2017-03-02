I see the next four games after this one as massive. We can win all four of them with a bit of luck. I would put Smith in at FB with Thomas moving into the halves on Sunday. I don't expect to win this game and would put Leon in cotton wool for those games we can seriously expect to win.

We desperately need 2-3 more good signings - not loans. I am starting to wonder if there is a problem with getting a permit for Phoenix. He would have been ideal this weekend.