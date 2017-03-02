We (London) have a fair amount of early season injuries, mainly in the pack.
And our only fit 1st team hooker, Andy Ackers went off injured last week and is doubtful.
That said, we play our best rugby at home on our 4G pitch which suits our expansive style, so I'm expecting a win by around 8-10pts.
Safe travelling to all those making the long trip down.
