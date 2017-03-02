WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London

Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:27 pm
No Lilley at a guess with him playing for Leeds this week and Pryce injured I think. Doesn't look good.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:32 pm
Looks like Smith and Keyes at hb then

Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:35 pm
Unless Lilley gets left on the bench.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:37 pm
It's been nice to chalk up a couple of wins, but nobody seriously thinks that at this stage, we can win in Lahndan. Do they? Really?
Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:46 pm
I see the next four games after this one as massive. We can win all four of them with a bit of luck. I would put Smith in at FB with Thomas moving into the halves on Sunday. I don't expect to win this game and would put Leon in cotton wool for those games we can seriously expect to win.
We desperately need 2-3 more good signings - not loans. I am starting to wonder if there is a problem with getting a permit for Phoenix. He would have been ideal this weekend.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:52 pm
I'm not sure, but I think I've seen somewhere before that there's a rule saying someone can't play for two teams in one week? Or is that just a Dual Reg thing so doesn't apply to loans? Not sure, can't even remember where I read it. Regardless, I'd be amazed for him to be playing for us on Sunday.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:53 pm
the visa issue is to do with Bulls struggling to get a bank account I believe

Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:53 pm
We (London) have a fair amount of early season injuries, mainly in the pack.
And our only fit 1st team hooker, Andy Ackers went off injured last week and is doubtful.
That said, we play our best rugby at home on our 4G pitch which suits our expansive style, so I'm expecting a win by around 8-10pts.

Safe travelling to all those making the long trip down.

