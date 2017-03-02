WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kieron, LCTV

The lad who commentated against Saints was really good, better than the other lad.

Can we keep him on please :D the other lad is too mechanical and tries to be like a TV presenter hahaha

The young lads are learning..Not sure about Joe..LOL.
Totally agree and as has just been said is still learning. But from being a bit jittery last year the lad sounds very good this year.
Dave Parky & Joe Woods for me.
Hasn't Parky left though, I'd prefer Parky but he's not there....

In other news Wigan TV has the match highlights and post match interview from Shaun Wane uploaded already..... no doubt we'll be waiting 4 days for anything from ours.... shocking!

You'd think by having a price hike the quality and speed of everything would be better....

