Just watched a very moving piece on Look North here in the north east.



A gent called Adam Alderson is in full remission after a course of treatment pioneered by Steve. He acknowledged the debt he owes to him and is now taking on a trek to raise funds for the foundation. Irritatingly, I missed he details on how to sponsor him but will post them should I be able to track them down. Or if anyone else knows, stick em on here.