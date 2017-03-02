WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Steve Prescott

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:50 pm
Clearwing
Just watched a very moving piece on Look North here in the north east.

A gent called Adam Alderson is in full remission after a course of treatment pioneered by Steve. He acknowledged the debt he owes to him and is now taking on a trek to raise funds for the foundation. Irritatingly, I missed he details on how to sponsor him but will post them should I be able to track them down. Or if anyone else knows, stick em on here.
Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:04 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Nice to hear Steve Prescott is still doing good after his death. A true hero.

