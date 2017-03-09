DemonUK wrote: As per usual you use an example that has absolutely no relevance unless rugby league had a UK league and a separate European Champions league.

Our nearest and closest (although much bigger) rival is rugby union. The professional leagues they have are, Eng Prem, Pro 12 (Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy), French league, Super Rugby (Aus, NZ, SA, Japan, Arg)Rugby league has Super League and the NRL.To expand our game we either need to make those leagues more multi national, or get a 3rd professional league going. The latter isn't going to happen without massive investment from the sport, if all profits from World Cups went into it maybe it could happen, but I don't think Eng and Aus would agree on that happening.There is an appetite for the game in PNG, NZ, France, Canada and to a lesser extent USA and Wales. But they are not going to be able to make it happen on their own.