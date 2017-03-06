|
GUBRATS wrote:
But actually it is how it started , the NZ clubs currently playing in the Mitre 10 cup supply players to their regional Super Rugby clubs
The Wellington Lions were the capitals main club , they still exist but play in the aforementioned Mitre 10 cup along with other nearby clubs that come under the ' Hurricanes ' Super Rugby area
That IS how they did it
that, isnt thisdump ALL current clubs into a Championship 2 nd tier
Set up 10 new clubs playing regionally at several different stadia ( Yorkshire playing out of McAlpine,Elland Rd,Hillsborough,Doncaster,KC ) Lancs playing out of any decent stadia ( lots more choice in Lancs ) and so on
None of this is necessary, nor is it how Super Rugby works.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:20 am
|
roopy
|
clearly Toronto are above this level, which hopefully means they can use a lot more Canadian, US and Jamaican players in their home games, and get a decent core of players up to standard for next year.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:28 am
|
|
roopy wrote:
clearly Toronto are above this level, which hopefully means they can use a lot more Canadian, US and Jamaican players in their home games, and get a decent core of players up to standard for next year.
Good idea. Pity that you can't suggest that to Mr Perez.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:27 am
|
roopy
|
Toronto have 4 Canadians, 2 Americans and 1 Jamaican in fulltime training. They are aware they need to get them on the field as often as they can, especially in the home games.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:17 am
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Good idea. Pity that you can't suggest that to Mr Perez.
It would be akin to cruelty.
Putting rookies in against seasoned players wont end well for anyone.
Thats not to sat that they cant blood some new players but, let's face it, Toronto will have to play "foreigners" for 5/10 years and even then, if they are successful, there may be a slow trickle of homegrown players.
This is the main argument against this sort of expansion.
Having said that, Toronto, is one of the most exciting developments in our sport for decades and if there is anything like a decent level of success, which in the short/medium term would be competing in the top half of the Championship, that will be great.
There would have to be a major rethink on either salary cap or quota numbers (non fed etc or, an exemption, to allow them to gain promotion and compete in SL.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:52 am
|
roopy
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
It would be akin to cruelty.
Putting rookies in against seasoned players wont end well for anyone.
Thats not to sat that they cant blood some new players but, let's face it, Toronto will have to play "foreigners" for 5/10 years and even then, if they are successful, there may be a slow trickle of homegrown players.
This is the main argument against this sort of expansion.
Having said that, Toronto, is one of the most exciting developments in our sport for decades and if there is anything like a decent level of success, which in the short/medium term would be competing in the top half of the Championship, that will be great.
There would have to be a major rethink on either salary cap or quota numbers (non fed etc or, an exemption, to allow them to gain promotion and compete in SL.
Rugby League has been played in North America for nearly 20 years now, and they have been playing at a decent standard for at least the last 5 years now. A few dozen players from Canada, the US and Jamaica have played in semi pro teams in Australia and England. If they could get every talented player with North American roots to commit to the Wolfpack, they could compete at this level with an all North American side. You seem to think they are pulling guys off the street and throwing jerseys at them, but they are in fact recruiting players with solid RL experience, and there are plenty to choose from. You might have missed it, but the US finished 8th in the last WC.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:52 pm
|
|
It makes no difference how many years RL has been played in North America.The game will only flourish with the success of Toronto.Once the club is established then all other doors will open.Recruitment,homegrown players and Montreal becoming a reality is all based on the success of Toronto.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:51 pm
|
roopy
|
atomic wrote:
It makes no difference how many years RL has been played in North America.The game will only flourish with the success of Toronto.Once the club is established then all other doors will open.Recruitment,homegrown players and Montreal becoming a reality is all based on the success of Toronto.
No it isn't.
Toronto is a great step forward, but League has been growing in North America strongly for 20 years.
In 1998 about 10 staff members of the Glen Mills schools started having Friday afternoon "scrimmages", led by former Saint George halfback David Nui, and from that, this year about 60 teams will take the field across the US, Canada and Jamaica. All that happened without Toronto, and if Toronto fell over today, the sport will keep growing strongly in North America.
Toronto is important, and should accelerate things nicely, but it isn't everything. A lot of guys have worked really hard for a lot of years to set the platform for this to happen.
If Toronto works, half a dozen teams will follow in the coming years, and the obvious next step is for them to form a North American professional league.
|
