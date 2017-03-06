wrencat1873 wrote: It would be akin to cruelty.

Putting rookies in against seasoned players wont end well for anyone.

Thats not to sat that they cant blood some new players but, let's face it, Toronto will have to play "foreigners" for 5/10 years and even then, if they are successful, there may be a slow trickle of homegrown players.

This is the main argument against this sort of expansion.



Having said that, Toronto, is one of the most exciting developments in our sport for decades and if there is anything like a decent level of success, which in the short/medium term would be competing in the top half of the Championship, that will be great.

There would have to be a major rethink on either salary cap or quota numbers (non fed etc or, an exemption, to allow them to gain promotion and compete in SL.

Rugby League has been played in North America for nearly 20 years now, and they have been playing at a decent standard for at least the last 5 years now. A few dozen players from Canada, the US and Jamaica have played in semi pro teams in Australia and England. If they could get every talented player with North American roots to commit to the Wolfpack, they could compete at this level with an all North American side. You seem to think they are pulling guys off the street and throwing jerseys at them, but they are in fact recruiting players with solid RL experience, and there are plenty to choose from. You might have missed it, but the US finished 8th in the last WC.