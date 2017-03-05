GUBRATS wrote: But actually it is how it started , the NZ clubs currently playing in the Mitre 10 cup supply players to their regional Super Rugby clubs



The Wellington Lions were the capitals main club , they still exist but play in the aforementioned Mitre 10 cup along with other nearby clubs that come under the ' Hurricanes ' Super Rugby area



That IS how they did it

You have chosen to use New Zealand as an example, they are the most powerful rugby union nation.A fair comparison would be Japan. They now have a super rugby team. They did not need to gain promotion, they were a brand new club formed in 2015 and they are not threatened by relegation. The first domestic league to start in Japan was in 2003.To compare this with Canada rugby league, the first domestic league started in 2010.