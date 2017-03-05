WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:16 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
I have nothing against Leigh, it just doesn't make any sense having two teams from the same small area, when we have rich Canadian backers wanting to invest in our sport. Scrapping franchises was a mistake, Super League needs to become multi-national, like the Pro 12 with teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy. Or like the Super Rugby league with teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:22 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I have nothing against Leigh, it just doesn't make any sense having two teams from the same small area, when we have rich Canadian backers wanting to invest in our sport. Scrapping franchises was a mistake, Super League needs to become multi-national, like the Pro 12 with teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy. Or like the Super Rugby league with teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.


I agree with you in general. However I am extremely doubtful that we will get a club from Scotland. A third club from France is a better bet.

The Canadians have made their first move. We need to encourage them now, and later when Montreal becomes a reality. Licensing is the only way to really make progress in international expansion.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:47 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I have nothing against Leigh, it just doesn't make any sense having two teams from the same small area, when we have rich Canadian backers wanting to invest in our sport. Scrapping franchises was a mistake, Super League needs to become multi-national, like the Pro 12 with teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy. Or like the Super Rugby league with teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.


Completely agree , dump ALL current clubs into a Championship 2 nd tier

Set up 10 new clubs playing regionally at several different stadia ( Yorkshire playing out of McAlpine,Elland Rd,Hillsborough,Doncaster,KC ) Lancs playing out of any decent stadia ( lots more choice in Lancs ) and so on

That is true Franchising a la Super Rugby

You ok with that
Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:51 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I have nothing against Leigh, it just doesn't make any sense having two teams from the same small area, when we have rich Canadian backers wanting to invest in our sport. Scrapping franchises was a mistake, Super League needs to become multi-national, like the Pro 12 with teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy. Or like the Super Rugby league with teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.


So far Toronto have played 2 competitive games , one in Yorkshire and one in London , none actually in Canada , when they're into 3 figure games IN Canada they can be evaluated , to presume anything so early is madness , we've had enough of that in the past
Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:48 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
GUBRATS wrote:
Completely agree , dump ALL current clubs into a Championship 2 nd tier

Set up 10 new clubs playing regionally at several different stadia ( Yorkshire playing out of McAlpine,Elland Rd,Hillsborough,Doncaster,KC ) Lancs playing out of any decent stadia ( lots more choice in Lancs ) and so on

That is true Franchising a la Super Rugby

You ok with that

That isnt how Super Rugby works. You can keep pretending it is and keep pretending the only two choices are P+R or a system nobody else has and nobody is suggesting but regardless of how many times you posit it, its still going to be stupid.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:07 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Rugby league has been played in Canada, they get around 6000-7000 at games.
http://www.canadarugbyleague.com/wolver ... onial-cup/
