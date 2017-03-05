Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: I have nothing against Leigh, it just doesn't make any sense having two teams from the same small area, when we have rich Canadian backers wanting to invest in our sport. Scrapping franchises was a mistake, Super League needs to become multi-national, like the Pro 12 with teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy. Or like the Super Rugby league with teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.

I agree with you in general. However I am extremely doubtful that we will get a club from Scotland. A third club from France is a better bet.The Canadians have made their first move. We need to encourage them now, and later when Montreal becomes a reality. Licensing is the only way to really make progress in international expansion.