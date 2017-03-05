|
I have nothing against Leigh, it just doesn't make any sense having two teams from the same small area, when we have rich Canadian backers wanting to invest in our sport. Scrapping franchises was a mistake, Super League needs to become multi-national, like the Pro 12 with teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy. Or like the Super Rugby league with teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I agree with you in general. However I am extremely doubtful that we will get a club from Scotland. A third club from France is a better bet.
The Canadians have made their first move. We need to encourage them now, and later when Montreal becomes a reality. Licensing is the only way to really make progress in international expansion.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:47 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Completely agree , dump ALL current clubs into a Championship 2 nd tier
Set up 10 new clubs playing regionally at several different stadia ( Yorkshire playing out of McAlpine,Elland Rd,Hillsborough,Doncaster,KC ) Lancs playing out of any decent stadia ( lots more choice in Lancs ) and so on
That is true Franchising a la Super Rugby
You ok with that
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:51 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
So far Toronto have played 2 competitive games , one in Yorkshire and one in London , none actually in Canada , when they're into 3 figure games IN Canada they can be evaluated , to presume anything so early is madness , we've had enough of that in the past
Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:48 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Completely agree , dump ALL current clubs into a Championship 2 nd tier
Set up 10 new clubs playing regionally at several different stadia ( Yorkshire playing out of McAlpine,Elland Rd,Hillsborough,Doncaster,KC ) Lancs playing out of any decent stadia ( lots more choice in Lancs ) and so on
That is true Franchising a la Super Rugby
You ok with that
That isnt how Super Rugby works. You can keep pretending it is and keep pretending the only two choices are P+R or a system nobody else has and nobody is suggesting but regardless of how many times you posit it, its still going to be stupid.
