JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
That's because of the proprietary interest of the RFL in Bradford.
No it's because there's only 2 promotion places from League 1 and there would be the chance that either Bradford or Toronto could be beaten to both those places by a Whitehaven or Workington etc. And that would be a disaster and possibly spell the end for either Toronto or Bradford.
If Toronto hadn't been in League 1 this season I'm almost certain Bradford would have been put into League 1.
As for the RFL's interest in Odsal, it's a good job they have it, otherwise it's much more likely the new Bradford club would be homeless.
cas all the way wrote:
Will any league 1 team give them a close game do we think??
Yes a couple of them will. Barrow have assembled a very good squad and will run Toronto very close. Nobody yet knows how all the travelling and logistics of having players away from their families for 4 or 5 weeks at a time will affect them over the course of a season. I think they'll still win L1 but it won't be the walk in the park that some think.
Derwent wrote:
Yes a couple of them will. Barrow have assembled a very good squad and will run Toronto very close. Nobody yet knows how all the travelling and logistics of having players away from their families for 4 or 5 weeks at a time will affect them over the course of a season. I think they'll still win L1 but it won't be the walk in the park that some think.
This.
Reserve judgement on the wisdom or otherwise of this venture until midway or even the end of the season. Of course, then it will all be with the benefit of hindsight - if another team comes in to the game there's no saying that what will be "right" for them would have been what's "right" for Toronto. And we won't know what's right for Toronto until the end of the season.
In the crazy world of money & RL I just hope that they are around long enough to finish their first season, then reassess their future based on their financial ability to continue, in whatever division their league position suggests is right.
Derwent wrote:
Yes a couple of them will. Barrow have assembled a very good squad and will run Toronto very close. Nobody yet knows how all the travelling and logistics of having players away from their families for 4 or 5 weeks at a time will affect them over the course of a season. I think they'll still win L1 but it won't be the walk in the park that some think.
With the squad that they have, with plenty of SL experience in there, you would put your mortgage on them finishing top of the pile.
They look way too good for that division and that was before the blowout score yesterday.
I agree that the travelling and training could take it's toll on some of their players though.
Everything still comes back to what the spot is trying to achieve.
Are we aiming for a SL spread across 3 continents, with 2 French clubs and maybe 2 North american clubs or are "we" just waiting to see what happens and prepared to take another hit if things dont work out.
It's difficult for us in the UK to know exactly how serious Perez and his fellow investors are taking this.
The guy comes across really well and seems to have a vision that has been lacking in our sport for years but, long term, should we be aiming for an International Super League of working harder to try and establish full time pro leagues in France and North America.
Obviously this would take significantly longer and RL is not really known for having any patience but, where are we heading.
Let's not forget the full time Celtic Crusaders in Championship 1 ( NL2 as was ) battering all and sundry ( all on a £ 150 K salary cap ) back in 2006/7
That league was a lot tougher back then without the recent influx of sub midland clubs so this time the gulf will be more apparent , but nobodies breaking any rules so just let them get on with it and what will be will be
It's interesting to surmise what Mr Perez's intentions were back in 2014 when he made his offer to buy Leigh , was his intention to use Leigh to gain a SL place , then switch it to Toronto ? , possibly dumping Leigh back into the Championship or C1 ?
GUBRATS wrote:
It's interesting to surmise what Mr Perez's intentions were back in 2014 when he made his offer to buy Leigh , was his intention to use Leigh to gain a SL place , then switch it to Toronto ? , possibly dumping Leigh back into the Championship or C1 ?
If they were his intentions it's a shame it didn't come off. Wigan is far too small to have two super league clubs, especially with Warrington, St Helens and Widnes close by, if we ever want the sport to grow. A number of union clubs have successfully relocated.
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
If they were his intentions it's a shame it didn't come off. Wigan is far too small to have two super league clubs, especially with Warrington, St Helens and Widnes close by, if we ever want the sport to grow. A number of union clubs have successfully relocated.
The more of your posts I read, the more I'm convinced your other half ran off with a Leyther. You seem to have a fly up your ar$e about us
Iggy79 wrote:
The more of your posts I read, the more I'm convinced your other half ran off with a Leyther. You seem to have a fly up your ar$e about us
He's like Jean Capdouze but, far less interesting.
wrencat1873 wrote:
He's like Jean Capdouze but, far less interesting.
As Iggy suggests , he does seem to have a flea up his backside about Leigh
He offered his opinion to which he is entitled
