Derwent wrote: Yes a couple of them will. Barrow have assembled a very good squad and will run Toronto very close. Nobody yet knows how all the travelling and logistics of having players away from their families for 4 or 5 weeks at a time will affect them over the course of a season. I think they'll still win L1 but it won't be the walk in the park that some think.

With the squad that they have, with plenty of SL experience in there, you would put your mortgage on them finishing top of the pile.They look way too good for that division and that was before the blowout score yesterday.I agree that the travelling and training could take it's toll on some of their players though.Everything still comes back to what the spot is trying to achieve.Are we aiming for a SL spread across 3 continents, with 2 French clubs and maybe 2 North american clubs or are "we" just waiting to see what happens and prepared to take another hit if things dont work out.It's difficult for us in the UK to know exactly how serious Perez and his fellow investors are taking this.The guy comes across really well and seems to have a vision that has been lacking in our sport for years but, long term, should we be aiming for an International Super League of working harder to try and establish full time pro leagues in France and North America.Obviously this would take significantly longer and RL is not really known for having any patience but, where are we heading.