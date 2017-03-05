WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto

Re: Toronto

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:15 am
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13767
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
That's because of the proprietary interest of the RFL in Bradford.

No it's because there's only 2 promotion places from League 1 and there would be the chance that either Bradford or Toronto could be beaten to both those places by a Whitehaven or Workington etc. And that would be a disaster and possibly spell the end for either Toronto or Bradford.

If Toronto hadn't been in League 1 this season I'm almost certain Bradford would have been put into League 1.


As for the RFL's interest in Odsal, it's a good job they have it, otherwise it's much more likely the new Bradford club would be homeless.

Re: Toronto

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:31 am
Derwent
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2004 10:53 am
Posts: 2862
Location: Sometimes Workington, Sometimes Warrington, Often on the M6
cas all the way wrote:
Will any league 1 team give them a close game do we think??


Yes a couple of them will. Barrow have assembled a very good squad and will run Toronto very close. Nobody yet knows how all the travelling and logistics of having players away from their families for 4 or 5 weeks at a time will affect them over the course of a season. I think they'll still win L1 but it won't be the walk in the park that some think.

Re: Toronto

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:55 pm
Kevs Head
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 765
Derwent wrote:
Yes a couple of them will. Barrow have assembled a very good squad and will run Toronto very close. Nobody yet knows how all the travelling and logistics of having players away from their families for 4 or 5 weeks at a time will affect them over the course of a season. I think they'll still win L1 but it won't be the walk in the park that some think.

This.
Reserve judgement on the wisdom or otherwise of this venture until midway or even the end of the season. Of course, then it will all be with the benefit of hindsight - if another team comes in to the game there's no saying that what will be "right" for them would have been what's "right" for Toronto. And we won't know what's right for Toronto until the end of the season.
c}