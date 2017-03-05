Derwent wrote: Yes a couple of them will. Barrow have assembled a very good squad and will run Toronto very close. Nobody yet knows how all the travelling and logistics of having players away from their families for 4 or 5 weeks at a time will affect them over the course of a season. I think they'll still win L1 but it won't be the walk in the park that some think.

This.Reserve judgement on the wisdom or otherwise of this venture until midway or even the end of the season. Of course, then it will all be with the benefit of hindsight - if another team comes in to the game there's no saying that what will be "right" for them would have been what's "right" for Toronto. And we won't know what's right for Toronto until the end of the season.