Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:54 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Toronto should have been put straight into the Championship. I hope that the one sided scores won't turn off the Canadian fans for life.
Re: Toronto

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:00 pm
Willzay
What's the salary cap for C1 btw?

Re: Toronto

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:03 pm
GUBRATS
Willzay wrote:
What's the salary cap for C1 btw?


1.8 million
Re: Toronto

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:24 pm
Kevs Head
Most posters on here are quick to criticise the RFL for chopping and changing and making rules up as they go along. Whatever the results, there would have been an outcry on here if Toronto had been put straight in to the Championship. The rule seems to be that new teams go into Ch1 so live with it. If they hammer every other team and go into the Ch next season, brilliant - let's then see how they do against London, Fev, KR etc.
Catalans have been the exception - they're located in an established RL area - but there have been too many other teams fast tracked in to SL and found wanting. Stick with it.
