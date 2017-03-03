WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto

Re: Toronto

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:27 pm
SmokeyTA




Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
4 out of 16 is hardly half? Plus there are NCL Premier sides that are arguably better than half of the League 1 sides anyway. They are there to promote expansion for the game and are doing a decent job of it, if they become really competitive then that is a bonus.
Why would anyone watch that competition? It seems damaging to have a chunk of the league whose competitiveness is just an afterthought and another chunk whose only thought is to get out of that league.

1. Logistics. If Toronto rise through the leagues as predicted it will get harder and more expensive to take teams over. For now they are taking 7? teams over there (in League 1, teams play each other once). In the Championship they will have to take 11 plus any playoffs. Cheaper to take the likes of Oxford over than say Toulouse or even Bradford (number of staff etc).

Also in terms of logistics this league is pretty much Semi-Pro. So they will have jobs too. If the proposed Thursday-Sunday stay in Toronto works then this can be applied to Championship part-time teams too. And maybe the full-time teams, if there is jet lag issues. The full time clubs may decide to spend an extra few days in Toronto so possibly a week stay. This can be sorted out with sponsors, hotels etc for the package deals Toronto are doing.
I just don't see an awful lot they will learn in this respect. You suggest they will learn something about what works for semi-pro teams but then also suggest it as irrelevant as pro side. Why spend two year learning to operate at a level you won't operate at?


2. Exposure to Lower Standard. The whole point of Toronto is to expand the game into North America. They are the pinnacle, the standard setter if you like? What is the point in putting them in SL, having 100% of their team English/Aussie and doing it that way? At least in League 1 they have the opportunity to blood some North Americans (Burroughs has already made his debut). When they play their home games they will be winning and the crowd can get behind their home stars such as Ngwati, Bain and Jacks. They wouldn't get a sniff in SL and may suffer heavy losses in their first season in existence if they were up against Cas, Wigan etc.
But if these players are good enough to be SL players, then wouldn't they be better exposed to SL? The aim/expectation here is that they won't be a league one side next year. Finding league one quality players seems hugely redundant.

The thing with putting Toronto in SL is it can go two ways:

1. Fall on it's backside like Crusaders. Yes Crusaders got in the playoffs but there was no sustainability. They developed a handful of Welsh players which was good but you see more of it now in the lower league with North Wales Crusaders and South Wales Ironmen (who have just become the longest reigning professional South Wales RL team ever).

2. Be a success like Catalan. Catalan's first season was littered with foreigners with some French coming through. They finished bottom in their first season but have since gone on to bring through loads of French players to the point where even top English sides are getting them.

But that was with no relegation or having exemptions. Let Toronto start from the bottom and work their way up. Hopefully they will develop talent from over there in the next two years then if they do make it to SL it will be well deserved and they will have earnt it. Plus their North American players should have a firm grasp of the game by then by playing against (progressively harder) opponents.

Sorry for the long reply haha! If it helps, for the record I am all for franchising (IF IT IS DONE RIGHT, unlike last time).
What happens after two years if Toronto get back to back promotions? The expectation that these two years will be good for developing their NA players isn't just an unrealistically heavy burden but builds in its own obsolescence. Plus, even if there were a necessity to expose these 3 or 4 players to league one and Championship RL, wouldn't that be done far cheaper and in a far more stable manner through a dual reg or loan?


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Toronto

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:11 pm
Bulls Boy 2011






SmokeyTA wrote:
Why would anyone watch that competition? It seems damaging to have a chunk of the league whose competitiveness is just an afterthought and another chunk whose only thought is to get out of that league.


Good question. Does anyone (except the teams fans) watch League 1 rugby league anyway? Be interesting to get some statistics around this. The reality is hardly anyone watched League 1 anyway even before these expansion teams. South Wales are doing a good job in promoting RL there, and the likes of Oxford and Hemel are giving more opportunities to members of amateur teams to try make it in a professional environment whilst also promoting RL. So let them carry on. None have gone bust yet which is more than I can say about previous expansion teams as well as one or two established teams.

A lot of leagues are exactly how you describe though? Championship for example, Oldham for example won't be top 4 anytime soon yet they don't want to be relegated, Batley have no ambition to be in SL too so their priority is to finish top 4 and generate money from the SL fixtures whilst staying part time. In football the likes of Bournemouth won't compete yet are in the Premier League. Leagues everywhere usually have the split.

SmokeyTA wrote:
I just don't see an awful lot they will learn in this respect. You suggest they will learn something about what works for semi-pro teams but then also suggest it as irrelevant as pro side. Why spend two year learning to operate at a level you won't operate at?


Well they might learn a lot from it even if people don't see it, and they also might not. The reality is neither you nor I or anyone on this forum knows exactly what they will and won't learn. Only they will after they have played a full season.


SmokeyTA wrote:
But if these players are good enough to be SL players, then wouldn't they be better exposed to SL? The aim/expectation here is that they won't be a league one side next year. Finding league one quality players seems hugely redundant.


Are they good enough to be SL players though? The majority of the squad are from Championship side in Leigh who haven't played SL. Some are from Bradford who finished 5th and some couldn't get in the Warrington team. Their halves are Canadian captain from Sheff Eagles and the other from the 2nd tier in Australia. So we won't know what they are like until they play really. We exposed Celtic Crusaders to SL (bottom), Catalan (bottom). Toulouse were expected to play Championship so why didn't we put them there? The fact is you can't treat Toulouse and Toronto any different. In fact where were the calls to put Coventry, Oxford, Gloucestershire and Hemel to bypass League 1?


SmokeyTA wrote:
What happens after two years if Toronto get back to back promotions? The expectation that these two years will be good for developing their NA players isn't just an unrealistically heavy burden but builds in its own obsolescence. Plus, even if there were a necessity to expose these 3 or 4 players to league one and Championship RL, wouldn't that be done far cheaper and in a far more stable manner through a dual reg or loan?


What if they don't get back to back promotions? They are a new club all together. We can assume they will win League 1 at a canter due to the squad they have recruited. But can they get promoted in a harder Championship? We won't know until they have a crack at it.

My personal idea of a 'Super League' is to have a 14 team competition with a 'franchise' process to determine those 14 teams. No relegation. Keep the same teams for 4-5 years, build stability. Then every so often introduce a new team (ala Gold Coast in the NRL). And increase the number of teams slowly. Everyone else plays in the Championship/Champ 1 (have promotion and relegation between these two) and teams who want SL have to be in the Champ and build on field as well as off before being 'franchised' in.

Each side will have first refusal on local players. Bradford will have first refusal on Bradford amateur team players etc. Some teams will have more amateur teams to pick from like. But that's just my personal idea :)

Anyway on topic. Let's just see how Toronto get on. Let's enjoy their season in League 1 and the coverage the other teams will receive and the money they receive from this attraction in that league. And hopefully see some development in NA as well :)





Re: Toronto

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:21 pm
Rob from Erith






DemonUK wrote:
I would also put money on Toronto NOT paying the travel expenses of visiting teams in 2018. The RFL could find themselves in a little bit of a spot next season.


RFL should start looking for an airline to sponsor SL then!




Re: Toronto

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:06 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE






Rob from Erith wrote:
RFL should start looking for an airline to sponsor SL then!


I agree. British Airways would be good.




Re: Toronto

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:39 pm
wrencat1873





JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I agree. British Airways would be good.


Nah, Ryanair or Easy Jet is more in keeping with RL, it's a poor mans sport.
Maybe have Rothmans and Tetly Bitter as secondary sponsors, in keeping with the games northern heritage. :D

It will be interesting is "the game" can capitalise on having a North American club in the comp.

Re: Toronto

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:26 pm
wrencat1873





Smashing London 34 0, after about half an hour, could be a cricket score.
I know it's early days but, this isn't good for the game ??

Re: Toronto

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:19 pm
MattyB





76-0 final score.

Expect a few more of these scorelines this season.


















Re: Toronto

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:22 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield




wrencat1873 wrote:
Smashing London, could be a cricket score.
I know it's early days but, this isn't good for the game ??

This is in no way good for the game. Any Canadians watching, the massively one sided game, for the first time, will likely have found it boring to watch. As I said previously it was a stupid decision to put Toronto in League 1.

Re: Toronto

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:27 pm
cas all the way






Will any league 1 team give them a close game do we think??

Re: Toronto

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:00 pm
number 6





hopefully it will be a mudbath next week at whitehaven to level it out a bit more
Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, cas all the way, dodger666, Egg Banjo, GUBRATS, jakeyg95, Jizzer, MattyB, moxi1, mumbyisgod, Newbridge_Wolf, Seth, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Snowy, stouffer and 193 guests

