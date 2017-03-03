SmokeyTA wrote: Why would anyone watch that competition? It seems damaging to have a chunk of the league whose competitiveness is just an afterthought and another chunk whose only thought is to get out of that league.

SmokeyTA wrote: I just don't see an awful lot they will learn in this respect. You suggest they will learn something about what works for semi-pro teams but then also suggest it as irrelevant as pro side. Why spend two year learning to operate at a level you won't operate at?

SmokeyTA wrote: But if these players are good enough to be SL players, then wouldn't they be better exposed to SL? The aim/expectation here is that they won't be a league one side next year. Finding league one quality players seems hugely redundant.

SmokeyTA wrote: What happens after two years if Toronto get back to back promotions? The expectation that these two years will be good for developing their NA players isn't just an unrealistically heavy burden but builds in its own obsolescence. Plus, even if there were a necessity to expose these 3 or 4 players to league one and Championship RL, wouldn't that be done far cheaper and in a far more stable manner through a dual reg or loan?

Good question. Does anyone (except the teams fans) watch League 1 rugby league anyway? Be interesting to get some statistics around this. The reality is hardly anyone watched League 1 anyway even before these expansion teams. South Wales are doing a good job in promoting RL there, and the likes of Oxford and Hemel are giving more opportunities to members of amateur teams to try make it in a professional environment whilst also promoting RL. So let them carry on. None have gone bust yet which is more than I can say about previous expansion teams as well as one or two established teams.A lot of leagues are exactly how you describe though? Championship for example, Oldham for example won't be top 4 anytime soon yet they don't want to be relegated, Batley have no ambition to be in SL too so their priority is to finish top 4 and generate money from the SL fixtures whilst staying part time. In football the likes of Bournemouth won't compete yet are in the Premier League. Leagues everywhere usually have the split.Well they might learn a lot from it even if people don't see it, and they also might not. The reality is neither you nor I or anyone on this forum knows exactly what they will and won't learn. Only they will after they have played a full season.Are they good enough to be SL players though? The majority of the squad are from Championship side in Leigh who haven't played SL. Some are from Bradford who finished 5th and some couldn't get in the Warrington team. Their halves are Canadian captain from Sheff Eagles and the other from the 2nd tier in Australia. So we won't know what they are like until they play really. We exposed Celtic Crusaders to SL (bottom), Catalan (bottom). Toulouse were expected to play Championship so why didn't we put them there? The fact is you can't treat Toulouse and Toronto any different. In fact where were the calls to put Coventry, Oxford, Gloucestershire and Hemel to bypass League 1?What if they don't get back to back promotions? They are a new club all together. We can assume they will win League 1 at a canter due to the squad they have recruited. But can they get promoted in a harder Championship? We won't know until they have a crack at it.My personal idea of a 'Super League' is to have a 14 team competition with a 'franchise' process to determine those 14 teams. No relegation. Keep the same teams for 4-5 years, build stability. Then every so often introduce a new team (ala Gold Coast in the NRL). And increase the number of teams slowly. Everyone else plays in the Championship/Champ 1 (have promotion and relegation between these two) and teams who want SL have to be in the Champ and build on field as well as off before being 'franchised' in.Each side will have first refusal on local players. Bradford will have first refusal on Bradford amateur team players etc. Some teams will have more amateur teams to pick from like. But that's just my personal ideaAnyway on topic. Let's just see how Toronto get on. Let's enjoy their season in League 1 and the coverage the other teams will receive and the money they receive from this attraction in that league. And hopefully see some development in NA as well