SmokeyTA wrote:
For clubs to survive and grow it is absolutely has to. How are Les Catalans/Toulouse or Toronto supposed to go out and sell tv rights when they don't know which competition they are in?
We could, quite easily, in only a year, be looking at trying to shoehorn 3 different countries in 2 different continents and 3 different timezones in to a competition which forces upon itself instability as a selling point.
It's looney tunes level nonsense to think that you can have a professional sport operating in Canada France and the UK (and eventually elsewhere) with the inherent instability and short termism of P+R, especially this form of it.
Sticking with any format of P+R would tell us the RFL/clubs are either A) stupid to an unfathomable or B) only paying lip service to growth and expansion.
I wholeheartedly agree with this.
Although there were issues with "franchising" previously, if we have any aspirations of expanding the game beyond the M62, it is the only sensible means of growing the game.
Of course it would curtail the aspirations of clubs like Featherstone but, the game needs to decide where it is going and then work out the best wat to get there.
For Toulouse and Torontro to succeed, you simply couldn't have so many "maybe's" for them to overcome, the game just isn't bige enough.
The "traditionalists" may point to the faliures of London, Paris and Crusaders and say "look what happened before" but, IF we are trying to achieve a top flight including Toulouse and Toronto then ,lets get on with it and make it work.