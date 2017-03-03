Playing League 1 is the right decision. There will be pros and cons to any decision they make. But there would be uproar if they were put straight into SL and there would be shouts of unfair if they were placed in the Championship. Toulouse for one had to come up through League 1. Yes they dominated, lost to Rochdale in the promotion final but managed to get up. And that will have done them the world of good in terms of developing their team, working out combinations. Building support etc. Success builds support.



They already have a number of North American players in their squad:



Ryan Burroughs (who started the CC game), Nathan Campbell, Quinn Ngawati (17 years old), Joe Eichner, Tom Dempsey and Chad Bain. All these players are more likely to be able to compete at League 1 level than in the Championship. If it were the Championship these players (maybe with the exception of Burroughs) wouldn't get a game. At least this gives Toronto the opportunity to play a few of these guys to expose them to a decent standard of RL. Bain for example has played alongside me at NCL level. A full time pre-season and a season at League 1 will do him the world of good as he already knows the game to an extent. Now it's taking the next step.



It's a year of learning. Logistics will be hard at first as it has never been done in RL before. RL has nothing to lose in this venture as Toronto are self funded as well.



Plus it gives the League 1 teams a bit of coverage too. Skolars have already announced record ticket sales for the match this weekend!



People on here as well saying about instability in the system. Yes there is. There are pros and cons with the system. But a lot of you are forgetting that the Super 8's are under review this season. It may get renewed or it may get scrapped. So we just have to wait and see in that respect. Personally I'd give it another 3 years.