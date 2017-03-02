wrencat1873 wrote: IF we were seriously looking at expanding SL to include 2 French clubs and 1 Canadian club, the current structure is quite ridiculous.

The system has already increased instability in the top 2 divisions and in the event of any club making it through the promotion lottery, there is no certainty that their new "status" will last.

Surely, there has to be a return to some kind of franchise model ?

For clubs to survive and grow it is absolutely has to. How are Les Catalans/Toulouse or Toronto supposed to go out and sell tv rights when they don't know which competition they are in?We could, quite easily, in only a year, be looking at trying to shoehorn 3 different countries in 2 different continents and 3 different timezones in to a competition which forces upon itself instability as a selling point.It's looney tunes level nonsense to think that you can have a professional sport operating in Canada France and the UK (and eventually elsewhere) with the inherent instability and short termism of P+R, especially this form of it.Sticking with any format of P+R would tell us the RFL/clubs are either A) stupid to an unfathomable or B) only paying lip service to growth and expansion.