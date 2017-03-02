WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:11 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 677
Off the field they have been incredibly impressive, hopefully they can keep the momentum up throughout the season. I still think we have made a big mistake making them play in league 1 rather than the Championship.

https://www.sportinglife.com/rugby-leag ... deal/40047

Re: Toronto

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:34 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7543
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
If they make it through League 1 this season, which most people expect them to, there will be nothing lost.
Indeed, they will have had 12 months learning about the logistics of playing trans-atlantic RL.

The real test will come next season.

Money alone will not guarantee promotion to the top flight and they would need to strengthen their squad substantially to mount a serious challenge, which will empty the pockets of their backers..

There is something really exciting about the Canadian venture and if it proves successful and a workable model (in terms of the travel involved etc), then it has to be good for the game and it would seriously lift the games profile, which should help attract some higher level sponsors.

Re: Toronto

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:09 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2887
Location: Shipley, Bradford
wrencat1873 wrote:
Spot on there in terms of learning about logistics. Next season will be so much harder anyway due to more fixtures as well as harder opposition.

I am glad they started in League 1 as it gives at least 7 teams the opportunity to go over to Canada cost free!
Re: Toronto

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:16 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9479
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Absolutely correct putting them in League 1 first rather than the Championship. It would be trying to run before you can walk throwing them into the Championship straight away. No need to mess this up because of impatience.
Re: Toronto

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:42 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22170
Putting them in league1 is the dumbest of the RFL's ideas their squad will likely walk league 1 as toulouse did last year. It's no wonder league 1 struggles as it does, it's incredibly uncompetitive.

They will play in front of next to no-one away and then try and sell the worst standard of pro rl that exists to an unfamiliar public.

Then next year they will spend huge sums trying to get out of another semi-pro league where a third of the fixture list isn't decided until midway through the year leaving either 4 semipro clubs or 4 SL clubs possibly planning two trips to France and one to Canada within 2 months at no notice.

It would be laughable if it wasn't RL actively damaging itself and one of its best chances for growth in a long time
Re: Toronto

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:44 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 677
For the way to expand a sport see Super Rugby. It started as the super 12's with teams from Australia , New Zealand and South Africa.

It is now a league of 18 teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.

If Toronto manage to survive long enough to make it to Super League, it will be in spite of starting in League 1 not because of it.

Re: Toronto

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:47 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9479
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
So you don't think they'll have any teething problems in their first year.....as a whole club not just the on pitch side of it.
Re: Toronto

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:50 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22170
what possible teething problems would be solved by playing in League 1?
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, brooklands tap room, Budgiezilla, Bulls Boy 2011, Clearwing, kitche, Les Norton, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SmokeyTA, The Ghost of '99, Trainman, TV BOY, Wigg'n, Willzay and 138 guests

c}