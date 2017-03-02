Putting them in league1 is the dumbest of the RFL's ideas their squad will likely walk league 1 as toulouse did last year. It's no wonder league 1 struggles as it does, it's incredibly uncompetitive.



They will play in front of next to no-one away and then try and sell the worst standard of pro rl that exists to an unfamiliar public.



Then next year they will spend huge sums trying to get out of another semi-pro league where a third of the fixture list isn't decided until midway through the year leaving either 4 semipro clubs or 4 SL clubs possibly planning two trips to France and one to Canada within 2 months at no notice.



It would be laughable if it wasn't RL actively damaging itself and one of its best chances for growth in a long time