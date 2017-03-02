|
|
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:34 pm
|
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
If they make it through League 1 this season, which most people expect them to, there will be nothing lost.
Indeed, they will have had 12 months learning about the logistics of playing trans-atlantic RL.
The real test will come next season.
Money alone will not guarantee promotion to the top flight and they would need to strengthen their squad substantially to mount a serious challenge, which will empty the pockets of their backers..
There is something really exciting about the Canadian venture and if it proves successful and a workable model (in terms of the travel involved etc), then it has to be good for the game and it would seriously lift the games profile, which should help attract some higher level sponsors.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:09 pm
|
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
If they make it through League 1 this season, which most people expect them to, there will be nothing lost.
Indeed, they will have had 12 months learning about the logistics of playing trans-atlantic RL.
The real test will come next season.
Money alone will not guarantee promotion to the top flight and they would need to strengthen their squad substantially to mount a serious challenge, which will empty the pockets of their backers..
There is something really exciting about the Canadian venture and if it proves successful and a workable model (in terms of the travel involved etc), then it has to be good for the game and it would seriously lift the games profile, which should help attract some higher level sponsors.
Spot on there in terms of learning about logistics. Next season will be so much harder anyway due to more fixtures as well as harder opposition.
I am glad they started in League 1 as it gives at least 7 teams the opportunity to go over to Canada cost free!
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:16 pm
|
|
Absolutely correct putting them in League 1 first rather than the Championship. It would be trying to run before you can walk throwing them into the Championship straight away. No need to mess this up because of impatience.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:42 pm
|
|
Putting them in league1 is the dumbest of the RFL's ideas their squad will likely walk league 1 as toulouse did last year. It's no wonder league 1 struggles as it does, it's incredibly uncompetitive.
They will play in front of next to no-one away and then try and sell the worst standard of pro rl that exists to an unfamiliar public.
Then next year they will spend huge sums trying to get out of another semi-pro league where a third of the fixture list isn't decided until midway through the year leaving either 4 semipro clubs or 4 SL clubs possibly planning two trips to France and one to Canada within 2 months at no notice.
It would be laughable if it wasn't RL actively damaging itself and one of its best chances for growth in a long time
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:44 pm
|
|
For the way to expand a sport see Super Rugby. It started as the super 12's with teams from Australia , New Zealand and South Africa.
It is now a league of 18 teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.
If Toronto manage to survive long enough to make it to Super League, it will be in spite of starting in League 1 not because of it.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:47 pm
|
|
So you don't think they'll have any teething problems in their first year.....as a whole club not just the on pitch side of it.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:50 pm
|
|
what possible teething problems would be solved by playing in League 1?
|
