wrencat1873 wrote:

If they make it through League 1 this season, which most people expect them to, there will be nothing lost.

Indeed, they will have had 12 months learning about the logistics of playing trans-atlantic RL.



The real test will come next season.



Money alone will not guarantee promotion to the top flight and they would need to strengthen their squad substantially to mount a serious challenge, which will empty the pockets of their backers..



There is something really exciting about the Canadian venture and if it proves successful and a workable model (in terms of the travel involved etc), then it has to be good for the game and it would seriously lift the games profile, which should help attract some higher level sponsors.