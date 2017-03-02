London Skolars’s opening Kingstone Press League 1 fixture of 2017 is set to break records as pre sales of tickets for the event surpass previous records.
Speaking of sale of ticket, Skolars General Manager Jac Davies said:
“The level of pre sales thus far have exceeded previous records, that’s some going when you consider the type of events that London Skolars are famed for hosting such as Capital Challenge and Friday Night Lights. We hope that as well as the spectacle of Toronto, fans are interested in what Skolars are bringing to the table this year, especially given it’s investment in facilities at New River”
It is hoped that the crowd will pack out the grand stand at New River as well as draw a global television audience giving both Skolars and Toronto some well deserved exposure.
“This event shows that League 1 can compete on the global market of sporting events, given the recent success of BBC Sport streaming early rounds of the Challenge Cup, there is certainly an appetite for more coverage of Rugby League beyond the hold of Super League clubs.” said Jac Davies.
Tickets are still available via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kingstone- ... 0073751400
