Skolars v Toronto breaks all records

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:14 pm
Elite Skolar
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 10, 2003 1:26 pm
Posts: 2447
London Skolars’s opening Kingstone Press League 1 fixture of 2017 is set to break records as pre sales of tickets for the event surpass previous records.

Speaking of sale of ticket, Skolars General Manager Jac Davies said:

“The level of pre sales thus far have exceeded previous records, that’s some going when you consider the type of events that London Skolars are famed for hosting such as Capital Challenge and Friday Night Lights. We hope that as well as the spectacle of Toronto, fans are interested in what Skolars are bringing to the table this year, especially given it’s investment in facilities at New River”

It is hoped that the crowd will pack out the grand stand at New River as well as draw a global television audience giving both Skolars and Toronto some well deserved exposure.

“This event shows that League 1 can compete on the global market of sporting events, given the recent success of BBC Sport streaming early rounds of the Challenge Cup, there is certainly an appetite for more coverage of Rugby League beyond the hold of Super League clubs.” said Jac Davies.

Tickets are still available via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kingstone- ... 0073751400
Last edited by Elite Skolar on Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:15 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Skolars v Broncos breaks all records

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:27 pm
dredgie
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2008 11:42 am
Posts: 145
Is only the main stand open or are they going to allow standing on far side?

Also what is capacity of the New River?

Re: Skolars v Broncos breaks all records

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:13 pm
Elite Skolar
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 10, 2003 1:26 pm
Posts: 2447
stand is about 1100, we may need to us standing area over the other side if needed. you coming?

Re: Skolars v Broncos breaks all records

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:21 pm
dredgie
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2008 11:42 am
Posts: 145
I am indeed & dragging along both sons - had my tickets since day they went on sale
Be nice if standing area open (and weather obviously dry- prefer to stand)

Re: Skolars v Toronto breaks all records

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:12 pm
Elite Skolar
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 10, 2003 1:26 pm
Posts: 2447
dredgie wrote:
I am indeed & dragging along both sons - had my tickets since day they went on sale
Be nice if standing area open (and weather obviously dry- prefer to stand)



good stuff. see u there

Re: Skolars v Toronto breaks all records

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:47 am
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2263
Location: Deepest Erith
Hope this goes really well, unfortunately can't make it due to a previous commitment
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Skolars v Toronto breaks all records

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:26 pm
Jossy B
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 1985
Location: North London
They took a proper hiding!! 00-76

Toronto would be top 4 in the championship imo so our cup tie will be very tough.

Re: Skolars v Toronto breaks all records

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:41 pm
itsmeagain
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 128
not surprising they are a good team with the amount of ex SL players

Users browsing this forum: itsmeagain, jaybs, LU2, r1ch1e and 57 guests

c}