DAG wrote: And who would you like to see in the squad that hasn't been picked?



Taking into account that we have Ratchford, Hill, Currie, Penny, Toby King and George King all out, who else could be selected? There's possibly two, even three players all out injured who you could pick ahead of Evans for example.

Exactly - that's my point. No-one. We have only one player who has a track record of playing SL grade at centre for a period of time and being effective, and that's Atkins. No one else.Toby King - unproven, Evans - proven not up to standard, Currie is 2nd row, Ratchford is full back.When you compare against rivals with the likes of Gelling, Minikin, Shenton, Watkins I think it is reasonable to suggest that we are a bit weak in that area...