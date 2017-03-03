|
With a prolonged run I see no reason why Evans could still not fill out his potential of fullback.
Even at 3/4 he and Atkins will begin to look better once our forward line is back up in numbers.
We will win more games than we will lose this season with both of them at 3/4.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:24 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
I am wondering why you think that R Evans has the potential to be a full back. Is it the way he draws a man and then sublimely sends a supporting team mate into the gap, or chimes into the line at pace when there is a potential overlap or is it how he drops a marauding second rower man on man in a last ditch try saving tackle.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:24 pm
Rhys Evans at full back? No thanks. Can't think of anything worse. Not good enough at centre, not good enough on the wing, don't want to see him at full back. Sooner we upgrade on him the better.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:47 pm
He played fb as an international
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:10 am
DAG wrote:
And who would you like to see in the squad that hasn't been picked?
Taking into account that we have Ratchford, Hill, Currie, Penny, Toby King and George King all out, who else could be selected? There's possibly two, even three players all out injured who you could pick ahead of Evans for example.
Exactly - that's my point. No-one. We have only one player who has a track record of playing SL grade at centre for a period of time and being effective, and that's Atkins. No one else.
Toby King - unproven, Evans - proven not up to standard, Currie is 2nd row, Ratchford is full back.
When you compare against rivals with the likes of Gelling, Minikin, Shenton, Watkins I think it is reasonable to suggest that we are a bit weak in that area...
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:55 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Exactly - that's my point. No-one. We have only one player who has a track record of playing SL grade at centre for a period of time and being effective, and that's Atkins. No one else.
Toby King - unproven, Evans - proven not up to standard, Currie is 2nd row, Ratchford is full back.
When you compare against rivals with the likes of Gelling, Minikin, Shenton, Watkins I think it is reasonable to suggest that we are a bit weak in that area...
You saw Watkins play against Cas right??
Anyway, Gidley's tweet showing shirts on pegs shows he's in at FB, with Johnson on the wing and Russell dropped. That's all good from my perspective.
|