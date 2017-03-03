WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Salford

Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:52 pm
With a prolonged run I see no reason why Evans could still not fill out his potential of fullback.
Even at 3/4 he and Atkins will begin to look better once our forward line is back up in numbers.
We will win more games than we will lose this season with both of them at 3/4.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:24 pm
With a prolonged run I see no reason why Evans could still not fill out his potential of fullback.
Even at 3/4 he and Atkins will begin to look better once our forward line is back up in numbers.
We will win more games than we will lose this season with both of them at 3/4.


I am wondering why you think that R Evans has the potential to be a full back. Is it the way he draws a man and then sublimely sends a supporting team mate into the gap, or chimes into the line at pace when there is a potential overlap or is it how he drops a marauding second rower man on man in a last ditch try saving tackle.

Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:24 pm
Rhys Evans at full back? No thanks. Can't think of anything worse. Not good enough at centre, not good enough on the wing, don't want to see him at full back. Sooner we upgrade on him the better.
