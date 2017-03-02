WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Salford

Squad for Salford

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:04 pm
karetaker



Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2834
Location: warrington
WOLVES SQUAD

Ryan Atkins, Matty Blythe, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Dom Crosby, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Declan Patton, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood

Re: Squad for Salford

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:07 pm
Alffi_7


Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 654
Gidley in for Johnson being the only change I expect.

Re: Squad for Salford

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:03 pm
TwistTheMellonMan


Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 294
O'brien
Bibby
Sau
Whelham
Johnson
Lui
Dobson
Kopzcak
Tomkins
Mossop
Griffin
Jones
Flanagan

Wood
Tasi
Krasniqi
Walne

No Carney, Murdoch Masila, Huaraki or Todd Carney for us.

Re: Squad for Salford

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:38 pm
So Grose but So Good



Joined: Thu Nov 24, 2005 12:19 pm
Posts: 1475
Location: Cloud 8 (Cloud 9 is too high)
Gidley in for Johnson and Livett in at centre for Evans

Re: Squad for Salford

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:56 pm
Wires71


Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8329
The squad selection puts paid to the myth that there is competition for places.

Re: Squad for Salford

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:23 am
the flying biscuit



Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5128
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
O'brien
Bibby
Sau
Whelham
Johnson
Lui
Dobson
Kopzcak
Tomkins
Mossop
Griffin
Jones
Flanagan

Wood
Tasi
Krasniqi
Walne

No Carney, Murdoch Masila, Huaraki or Todd Carney for us.



the list of missing players for Salford is crucial and is why we should win this one.
Justin Carney would have had a field day against our backs, While the missing murdoch Masila and Weller Huaraki is a blessing for our weakened pack.



Re: Squad for Salford

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:01 am
Smiffy27



Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 527
Wires71 wrote:
The squad selection puts paid to the myth that there is competition for places.


... and your team would be?

Re: Squad for Salford

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:53 am
Wires71


Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8329
Smiffy27 wrote:
... and your team would be?


Exactly you make my point for me.

If we cannot drop Evans on form as we have no replacement, its a sorry time.

Re: Squad for Salford

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:07 am
Winslade's Offload


Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3396
Location: On the road to Hell with Chris Rea.
I think there are a couple of changes TS might make to what otherwise looks to be the same team as for BB. Blythe has been included in the squad again and Smith has taken the trouble to get him a game last week with Rochdale. Has he finally got so pi**ed of with Evans that he is willing to drop him ? Then there is the possibility as suggested, that Livett replace Evans. He is more than capable of doing a job at centre, and his wingman would certainly see a lot more of the ball. Trouble is, Smith likes to give the younger players only short stints when introducing them to the big bad world of SL.

Re: Squad for Salford

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:27 pm
DAG



Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 101
Wires71 wrote:
The squad selection puts paid to the myth that there is competition for places.

And who would you like to see in the squad that hasn't been picked?

Taking into account that we have Ratchford, Hill, Currie, Penny, Toby King and George King all out, who else could be selected? There's possibly two, even three players all out injured who you could pick ahead of Evans for example.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90

c}