I think there are a couple of changes TS might make to what otherwise looks to be the same team as for BB. Blythe has been included in the squad again and Smith has taken the trouble to get him a game last week with Rochdale. Has he finally got so pi**ed of with Evans that he is willing to drop him ? Then there is the possibility as suggested, that Livett replace Evans. He is more than capable of doing a job at centre, and his wingman would certainly see a lot more of the ball. Trouble is, Smith likes to give the younger players only short stints when introducing them to the big bad world of SL.