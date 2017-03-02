|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2834
Location: warrington
|
WOLVES SQUAD
Ryan Atkins, Matty Blythe, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Dom Crosby, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Declan Patton, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:07 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 654
|
Gidley in for Johnson being the only change I expect.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 294
|
O'brien
Bibby
Sau
Whelham
Johnson
Lui
Dobson
Kopzcak
Tomkins
Mossop
Griffin
Jones
Flanagan
Wood
Tasi
Krasniqi
Walne
No Carney, Murdoch Masila, Huaraki or Todd Carney for us.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:38 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 24, 2005 12:19 pm
Posts: 1475
Location: Cloud 8 (Cloud 9 is too high)
|
Gidley in for Johnson and Livett in at centre for Evans
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:56 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8329
|
The squad selection puts paid to the myth that there is competition for places.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:23 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5128
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
the list of missing players for Salford is crucial and is why we should win this one.
Justin Carney would have had a field day against our backs, While the missing murdoch Masila and Weller Huaraki is a blessing for our weakened pack.
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:01 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 527
|
... and your team would be?
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:53 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8329
|
Exactly you make my point for me.
If we cannot drop Evans on form as we have no replacement, its a sorry time.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:07 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3396
Location: On the road to Hell with Chris Rea.
|
I think there are a couple of changes TS might make to what otherwise looks to be the same team as for BB. Blythe has been included in the squad again and Smith has taken the trouble to get him a game last week with Rochdale. Has he finally got so pi**ed of with Evans that he is willing to drop him ? Then there is the possibility as suggested, that Livett replace Evans. He is more than capable of doing a job at centre, and his wingman would certainly see a lot more of the ball. Trouble is, Smith likes to give the younger players only short stints when introducing them to the big bad world of SL.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:27 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 101
|
And who would you like to see in the squad that hasn't been picked?
Taking into account that we have Ratchford, Hill, Currie, Penny, Toby King and George King all out, who else could be selected? There's possibly two, even three players all out injured who you could pick ahead of Evans for example.
|
|
c}