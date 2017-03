TwistTheMellonMan wrote: O'brien

Bibby

Sau

Whelham

Johnson

Lui

Dobson

Kopzcak

Tomkins

Mossop

Griffin

Jones

Flanagan



Wood

Tasi

Krasniqi

Walne



No Carney, Murdoch Masila, Huaraki or Todd Carney for us.

the list of missing players for Salford is crucial and is why we should win this one.Justin Carney would have had a field day against our backs, While the missing murdoch Masila and Weller Huaraki is a blessing for our weakened pack.