Seemed genuine enough to me. It is still early days so he is right. We played well at times last year but this year is another level up.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:10 am
TRINITY Wildcats.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:15 am
Minikin's hat-trick try just before half time was pure joy to watch. I actually woke the kids up shouting, got me all excited it did.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:24 am
Cas play outstanding flowing rugby. Not many trophies have been one like that. If they can win in a grind when a Wigan or Saints have physically battered them then they could get some silverware.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:26 am
It will be interesting to see how cas progress over the season. It goes without saying they have had a very impressive start to the season.
When it comes to the business end will they be capeable of doing it in the really big games or will the experience of the so called bigger clubs be the difference?
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:43 am
On the first few weeks of the season we can safely remove Leeds and Hudds from that list.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:03 am
When it comes to finals or semis, the clubs that have been there so many times in the past will have the advantage of experience but, Cas will be right up there before the split and could be a decent bet for the LLS.
Powell has them set up so that they can easily cope when players are out/injured.
Leeds, on the other hand
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:07 am
Not getting too carried away as we have 2 tough away games now at Widnes and Salford so we will see how we get on.
Great form so far and I hope they keep it up! We need teams like Cas and others to up the standard of SL. It is then up to other teams to play better, including my own team Wigan, if they want to win anything. For sure Cas will meet teams who offer more resistance than Leeds did but I have seen enough in their three games so far to realise that Cas are the real deal this year! I have been watching RL for nearly 60 years and so I can recognise top drawer RL when I see it.
I thought Eddie Hemmings was poor last night. Cas score a sensational length of the field try and all he can say was that he thought it was a knock on! Get a grip Eddie and let's have some exciting commentary that recognises superb RL so that we market the product properly. To give credit where it is due I thought John Wells' analysis was superb again and is showing how skilful RL is.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:36 am
Karen
100% League Network
I was gutted when our game was moved to last night because Cas v Leeds is one game I love to walk down to. This has been coming for some time at Cas, it would've hit last season had they not suffered from the injuries that they did. They play fantastic attacking rugby and their only downfall has been their defence. If they sort that out then they'll be taking someone's spot in the top 4, I just hope it's not us! I also tip them for the CC, they're not called Classy Cas for nothing!
