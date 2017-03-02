cas all the way wrote: Its great to see fans applauding how we play so thank you all.



To the people who still say we are playing under strength teams and playing poor defences. Just do one please!!!



Cas had missing:

Roberts

Chase

Oli Holmes

Larne Patrick



Yes Roberts is first team and when fit will come straight into the team. Oli Holmes and or Larne Patrick will also make the 17 over Massey and or Cook. So when you say we are playing under strength teams give it a rest!!!



As for playing poor defences!!! Its funny that Leeds defence has been real good this season. But the week they play us it is gash!! Why cant you see our attack is unstoppable at moment Wigg'n. You are trying your best to put us down week in week out. You still upset nobody cares about your WCC win and all the talk is about us???



Not getting too carried away as we have 2 tough away games now at Widnes and Salford so we will see how we get on.

Great form so far and I hope they keep it up! We need teams like Cas and others to up the standard of SL. It is then up to other teams to play better, including my own team Wigan, if they want to win anything. For sure Cas will meet teams who offer more resistance than Leeds did but I have seen enough in their three games so far to realise that Cas are the real deal this year! I have been watching RL for nearly 60 years and so I can recognise top drawer RL when I see it.I thought Eddie Hemmings was poor last night. Cas score a sensational length of the field try and all he can say was that he thought it was a knock on! Get a grip Eddie and let's have some exciting commentary that recognises superb RL so that we market the product properly. To give credit where it is due I thought John Wells' analysis was superb again and is showing how skilful RL is.