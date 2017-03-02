WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:38 pm
cas all the way
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2406
Location: advertising my villa
Its great to see fans applauding how we play so thank you all.

To the people who still say we are playing under strength teams and playing poor defences. Just do one please!!!

Cas had missing:
Roberts
Chase
Oli Holmes
Larne Patrick

Yes Roberts is first team and when fit will come straight into the team. Oli Holmes and or Larne Patrick will also make the 17 over Massey and or Cook. So when you say we are playing under strength teams give it a rest!!!

As for playing poor defences!!! Its funny that Leeds defence has been real good this season. But the week they play us it is gash!! Why cant you see our attack is unstoppable at moment Wigg'n. You are trying your best to put us down week in week out. You still upset nobody cares about your WCC win and all the talk is about us???

Not getting too carried away as we have 2 tough away games now at Widnes and Salford so we will see how we get on.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:46 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 973
ThePrinter wrote:
Garbutt
Ward
JJB
Ablett
Ferres
Galloway

Full set of starting forwards and Burrow


You've included Galloway ? , I was taking the p155 , I'me quicker than him at twice his age

JJB s gone now

Ablett and Ferres are liabilities

But that's the point , every team has players missing for every match

Battling us and a few others for 8th
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
