I was pretty impressed with Burgess on saturday, when we first signed him and Thornley i thought they were backwards signings, but hopefully he will prove otherwise. After the first 30 mins i was confident of the win and it was more the question of how many could we win by, we took our foot of the gas in the 2nd half. Still plenty of positives, i like Bosc but i don't think he's suited at fullback.
I have been away for 3 weeks during which I attended both home games and saw the Hull game on T.V. The good news is that we are making far fewer unforced errors. The other sign of this coin is that we are finding it hard to penetrate defences.I saw the first 2 games as 55-45 to us and the Widnes game as 65-35 to us notwithstanding the score.Despite his howler on Saturday I think that Bosc is doing well. The backs are somewhat predictable ,but their defence is vastly improved. I thought that we missed Bousquet and Baitieri badly on Saturday,but overall we have a strong pack with little flair-Bird excepted. I shall go to L eeds on Friday with expectation more than hope .
