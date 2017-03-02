WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes (h) - Patrick Ah Vanuatu

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:27 am
John_D






What we saying then? Baitieri banned, but Moa found not guilty. Got to fancy us for the win, ain't you?

Re: Widnes (h) - Patrick Ah Vanuatu

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:32 am
Jimmythecuckoo






I would like to think so!

We will still need to work hard on this new found defending lark :)

Re: Widnes (h) - Patrick Ah Vanuatu

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:00 pm
lewis9966




Bousquet, Aiton, Batieri, Moa and Gigot all out

still think we will be too strong for them.

Simon and Burgess are good reserves to be able to bring in. Didn't have that depth last year.

Re: Widnes (h) - Patrick Ah Vanuatu

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:30 pm
John_D






Squad:

Broughton, Inu, Williame, Walsh, Myler, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Garcia, Bosc, Duport, Simon, Burgess, Thornley, Albert, Da Costa, Margalet.

Potential debut for big Luke.

Re: Widnes (h) - Patrick Ah Vanuatu

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:31 pm
John_D






Widnes:

Ah Van, Armstrong, Bridge, Buchanan, Cahill, Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Johnstone, Leuluai, March, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.

Re: Widnes (h) - Patrick Ah Vanuatu

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:38 pm
lewis9966




My guess is

Albert
Williame
Thornley
Inu
Broughton
Walsh
Myler
Casty
Da Costa
Simon
Horo
Garcia
Bird

Bosc
Anderson
Burgess
Margalet

Re: Widnes (h) - Patrick Ah Vanuatu

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:11 pm
Jimmythecuckoo






Here is our hastily penned preview...


http://freeteams.com/EnglishDragons/new ... ory=158971

Re: Widnes (h) - Patrick Ah Vanuatu

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:52 pm
lewis9966




Seems like Aiton will be in.

Bosc
Williame
Thornley
Inu
Broughton
Walsh
Myler
Casty
Aiton
Simon
Horo
Garcia
Bird

Da Costa
Anderson
Burgess
Margalet

Seems likely.

Re: Widnes (h) - Patrick Ah Vanuatu

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:32 am
UKcats



I was pretty impressed with Burgess on saturday, when we first signed him and Thornley i thought they were backwards signings, but hopefully he will prove otherwise.
After the first 30 mins i was confident of the win and it was more the question of how many could we win by, we took our foot of the gas in the 2nd half. Still plenty of positives, i like Bosc but i don't think he's suited at fullback.

Re: Widnes (h) - Patrick Ah Vanuatu

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:18 am
catalanglais




I have been away for 3 weeks during which I attended both home games and saw the Hull game on T.V. The good news is that we are making far fewer unforced errors. The other sign of this coin is that we are finding it hard to penetrate defences.I saw the first 2 games as 55-45 to us and the Widnes game as 65-35 to us notwithstanding the score.Despite his howler on Saturday I think that Bosc is doing well. The backs are somewhat predictable ,but their defence is vastly improved. I thought that we missed Bousquet and Baitieri badly on Saturday,but overall we have a strong pack with little flair-Bird excepted. I shall go to L eeds on Friday with expectation more than hope .

c}