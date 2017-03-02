I was pretty impressed with Burgess on saturday, when we first signed him and Thornley i thought they were backwards signings, but hopefully he will prove otherwise.

After the first 30 mins i was confident of the win and it was more the question of how many could we win by, we took our foot of the gas in the 2nd half. Still plenty of positives, i like Bosc but i don't think he's suited at fullback.