He is doing OK. But far from the finished article. And light years behind some of the best young back rowers in the country

In attack his running lines with the ball tends to run into his centres space. He sometimes arcs around leaving no room for the centre and winger. The lines he runs without the ball are far from Simon grix standard yet (I am sure he will get there though) but a couple nice tries in the bag.

In defence he is OK. But it is the extra effort to wrestle rather than just be happy he has made the tackle. Young players struggle with this because it takes a lot of effort like putting pressure on kickers. in these department he is far from Ben Harrison.



He has a lot of potential though but there's a lot of small things to do to get the level he needs to be at but if he stays focussed he could be very good.