AS has made a fantastic start to the season. Hardly a sniff of the 'new signing gelling in' condition we hear which, supposedly is to exist!!!

A superb solo effort in his last try....the type of effort I thought only Ratchford could create.

I've always liked AS, he plays well ahead of his years and was gutted when he extended his Stains deal and us seemingly losing out.



AS probably the is nearest player in type we have to Bateman at the Pies. Great vision, good hands, solid defence and the odd occasional sweet kick ahead.



A thought....would it be a thought to play AS as Pies occasionally do with Bateman??...

Switching of roles of right flank backrow or right centre when requied?

Could he slot into right centre and ease some issues on that side? We are not short of backrowers this season.

I'd like to see Currie eventually do the same over on the opposite flank!



AS is looking easily the best preseason signing so far.