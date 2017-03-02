AS has made a fantastic start to the season. Hardly a sniff of the 'new signing gelling in' condition we hear which is supposedly to exist!!!

A superb solo effort in his last try....the type of effort I thought only Ratchford could create.



I've always liked AS and was gutted when he extended his Stains deal. Hes the nearest player type we have to Bateman at the Pies....

With this in mind, would it be a thought to play AS as Pies occasionally do with Bateman??...



Between roles of right flank backrow or right centre?

Could he slot into right centre and ease some issues on that side? We not short of backrowers this year.

I'd like to see Currie eventually do the same over on the opposite flank!



AS is looking easily the best preseason signing so far.