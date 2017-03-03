WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:58 pm
FevGrinder
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 495
frank1 wrote:
Ta Dave. After last week I am sticking to diet coke. :)


:BOW: :BOW: better man the me then :lol: :lol: :lol:

Enjoy tonight gov

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:13 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2564
Location: wigan...where else!!
frank1 wrote:
Hatty I will be in the Berkeley bout 5pm will you please come in and buy me a couple b4 the game as I am on a fixed income. :PRAY:

Oh Leigh will win by about 30 points. :)

I'm just on my way to the Berkeley now, i'll gladly drop a pound in your polystyrene cup if i see you sat outside of there when i'm leaving.
Enjoy the game :ROCKS:
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:21 pm
frank1
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 410
Ta luv. :)

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:31 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5693
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
FevGrinder wrote:
Steady on the red wine Frank.

Good luck tonight Leythers and enjoy the game.


Cheers Dave....hope the Bradford v Fev CC game is live on BBC website, should be a cracker !
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:05 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2178
Location: LEYTH
hatty wrote:
I'm just on my way to the Berkeley now, i'll gladly drop a pound in your polystyrene cup if i see you sat outside of there when i'm leaving.
Enjoy the game :ROCKS:


Hatty, Frank's the one wearing a Leigh cap, and playing the flute song on his flute. :lol:
Image Image Image

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:00 pm
DemonUK
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16088
Location: Warrington
Budgiezilla wrote:
Cheers Dave....hope the Bradford v Fev CC game is live on BBC website, should be a cracker !


Bet its everyones new darlings, Toronto, minus Fui I suspect
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:38 pm
Vancouver Leyther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2656
Location: Vancouver, Canada
All the best to the traveling hoard.
I'll be up the road at Wigan Hospital listening on Radio Manchester and trying to stop my Dad from popping his stitches :)
Make me hav'it lads!
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:40 pm
Vancouver Leyther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2656
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Erm spell check error. That should be "make Em hav'it"...... honest!
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:19 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5693
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
DemonUK wrote:
Bet its everyones new darlings, Toronto, minus Fui I suspect


aye, probably Demon....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:20 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5693
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Just been announced (by Derek B) we've sold 2707 tickets for tonight's game !! :ROCKS: :ROCKS:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
c}