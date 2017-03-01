WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

 
Post a reply

2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:24 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1357
From Leigh Centurions twitter account, 2,000 + tickets sold.

I am hopeful that we can equal Saints fantastic 3,000 strong away following at the LSV last Friday.

Surely it's possible ?
I mean, we took 4,000+ to Wire for the CC QF & this is the big one, the one that matters more than any other *apart from the Home fixture*, please, please don't tell me it doesn't, every Leyther wants a win against the Auld Enemy, don't they ?

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:55 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 125
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Gutted with a big fat G

On nights, cant make it
'aequo pede propera'

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:05 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15839
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
That figure was Wednesday morning, it's a lot higher now. Ticket office open to 8 tonight and 4pm on Friday

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:23 am
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7287
Save one for me, I'll be there about 17:45 tonight.
get leigh outta wigan

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:46 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4831
Location: At the seaside
Got my 3 tickets , huge game and one that getting to SL was all about.
Any ticket update?
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:35 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5068
Location: lowton
magnificent effort by cas fans taking 9200 to leeds
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:53 pm
The Publican User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 19, 2008 1:04 pm
Posts: 592
Location: at home with my girls
mr. chairman wrote:
magnificent effort by cas fans taking 9200 to leeds


The game is at Cas & 9200 is the Pre sales from both teams.
Image

Re: 2,000 *at least* Leythers going to PieLand !!!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:16 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15839
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
mr. chairman wrote:
magnificent effort by cas fans taking 9200 to leeds


I'd be Pd off as a CAS fan after fighting my way to Headingley to find out the club had mis sold my ticket and it was at Wheldon Rd - riots in Studentland tonight

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, frank1, glow, Iggy79, Leyther Always, maurice, RoyBoy29, SlowCoach and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,7691,98275,8044,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
18-26
BRISBANE
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}